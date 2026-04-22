Marcus Smart Explains How Lakers Forced Kevin Durant Into 9 Turnovers

The Los Angeles Lakers built their Game 2 defensive game plan around one clear objective. Make Kevin Durant uncomfortable on every touch, every read, and every decision. By the end of the night, that approach forced one of the most efficient scorers in league history into nine turnovers, completely shifting the balance of the game.

Marcus Smart explained the mindset after the win, emphasizing that the Lakers did not rely on a single coverage or predictable scheme.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s tough for us, right? Kevin Durant is a special talent, and we were throwing different packages at him. To be able to do that on the fly is tough, especially against a team that crashes the way they crash and the pace they play with. But we trust one another. The word is elevate for us, and that’s all we’ve been trying to do, elevate our play on both ends.”

That word, elevate, showed up in execution. The Lakers doubled Durant as early as the first quarter, sending quick help on catches, crowding his handle, and forcing him into split-second decisions. Instead of allowing him to settle into an isolation rhythm, they consistently shifted defensive looks, mixing traps, late doubles, and aggressive closeouts that disrupted his timing.

On paper, Durant still produced. He finished with 23 points, six rebounds, and four assists while shooting 7-12 from the field and 1-4 from three-point range. However, the nine turnovers told the real story. Those mistakes came from pressure, not carelessness. Every possession demanded precision, and the Lakers made sure that the margin for error stayed small.

The contrast between halves highlighted how effective the adjustments were. Durant erupted for 20 points in the first half, finding openings before the defense fully settled. Once the Lakers tightened their rotations and communication, his impact dropped sharply. In the second half, he managed just three points, shot 1-of-5 from the field, missed all three of his attempts from beyond the arc, and committed five turnovers. The Lakers did not just slow him down. They took him out of rhythm entirely.

That defensive pressure was not isolated to one player. It worked because of collective discipline. Rui Hachimura echoed Smart’s comments postgame, reinforcing that the execution came from trust and coordination rather than individual effort.

While the defense set the tone, LeBron James controlled the game. He finished with 28 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, consistently dictating tempo and making the right reads. His presence ensured that every defensive stop turned into an efficient offensive possession. He attacked mismatches, got to the free-throw line, and created open looks for teammates when the Rockets overcommitted.

Smart’s own performance amplified the strategy. He finished with 25 points and five steals, turning defense into offense and punishing Houston for every loose possession. Luke Kennard added 23 points, forcing Houston to respect the perimeter and preventing them from loading up defensively.

The result was a 101–94 win and a 2–0 series lead for the Los Angeles Lakers. More importantly, it established a clear blueprint. Against a scorer like Durant, stopping him outright is unrealistic. Disrupting his rhythm, forcing decisions, and turning pressure into turnovers is the more effective path.

Houston now faces a major adjustment. If they cannot solve the pressure or reduce the turnovers, the series will continue to tilt toward Los Angeles, not because Durant cannot score, but because the Lakers have dictated how and when those points come.