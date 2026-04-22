De’Aaron Fox Sends Clear Message To Spurs Teammates After Physical Battle With Blazers

After a physical battle against the Blazers in Game 2, De'Aaron Fox sent a clear message on how the Spurs should respond to the challenge.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read

Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

After a comfortable 111-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1, the San Antonio Spurs appeared to be in control of the series. However, after a 106-103 loss in Game 2, De’Aaron Fox had to acknowledge the factors that helped the Blazers level the series.

After the loss in Game 1, Blazers guard Scoot Henderson called for his team to take a more aggressive approach with San Antonio. Needless to say, this succeeded, as the Spurs had no answer for Portland. During his postgame interview, De’Aaron Fox addressed this and sent out a clear message of his own.

“If they’re gonna be officiated and let them be physical, just let us be physical back. That’s it,” Fox stated.

To some extent, De’Aaron Fox’s message may seem like a call to the officials to give both teams the same latitude. However, it also appears to be an attempt to urge his teammates to be more aggressive now that the series will head to Portland for the next set of games.

The Blazers, who scratched and clawed their way to get into the playoffs, were obviously the underdogs going into the matchup. With tough and physical players such as Deni Avdija, Scoot Henderson, and Jrue Holiday, Portland is geared to compete.

Although facing the second-seeded team in the West presents its own challenges, Portland has not backed down. Now, with Victor Wembanyama also entering the mandatory 48-hour recovery period after sustaining a concussion, the Spurs must rally together and take the fight to the Blazers.

 

Spurs Guard Preaches Physical Approach On Defense

With Victor Wembanyama leaving the game in the second quarter, the Spurs’ defense was left slightly more vulnerable. Needless to say, the Blazers took advantage of this.

Blazers guard Scoot Henderson was particularly effective against the Spurs tonight, posting 31 points on 11-17 shooting from the field. When asked about how San Antonio can defend him better in the next game, Spurs guard Devin Vassell responded:

“He’s been shooting the ball really well. Gotta be more physical with him. No catch-and-shoots. No off-the-dribble easy pull-ups. I don’t know how many he made today. But we’re gonna make it a lot harder for him because, obviously, he’s feeling way too comfortable.”

While pinpointing Henderson as a threat is justified, considering that he averaged 14.2 points and 3.7 assists per game in the regular season, he may not be the person the Spurs should be most concerned with.

The Blazers’ most consistent weapon on offense is their All-Star forward, Deni Avdija. After a 30-point performance in Game 1, Avdija was significantly less dominant on Tuesday night, adding only 14 points, four rebounds, and three assists. But considering how capable he is at drawing fouls while attacking the rim, the Spurs’ interior defense may have its hands full in Game 3.

Losing Game 2 may come as a shock to San Antonio, as they lost vital momentum before the series goes on the road. While the update on Wembanyama’s condition is promising, with reports suggesting that he may miss the next two games, the Spurs may be left vulnerable.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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