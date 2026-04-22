Spurs Get Good News On Victor Wembanyama After Game 2 Loss Against Trail Blazers

The Spurs breathe a sigh of relief as Victor Wembanyama's postseason may not be over just yet.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Mar 30, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) looks up in the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) looks up in the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Spurs lost Game 2 of their first-round playoff series to the Trail Blazers, 103-106, following a shocking exit of Victor Wembanyama from the game early in the second quarter. The French star fell to the floor and hit his chin on the ground, which raised concerns of a potential jaw fracture to go with the resulting concussion protocol that Wembanyama was placed into.

Following the game, Wembanyama’s diagnosis was confirmed as a concussion. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Spurs will go for further testing on Wednesday.

“Per NBA guidelines, Wembanyama cannot return to full participation for 48 hours but can resume gradual activity in 24 hours as long as his symptoms don’t worsen. Then he must hit several benchmarks while being symptom-free before he is cleared to play. He’ll then require clearance from the team doctor in consultation with the league protocol director,” wrote Charania on X.

 

Mitch Johnson, the Spurs’ head coach, spoke to the media after the game and addressed Victor Wembanyama’s situation.

“I just know he has a concussion, and he’s in the protocol, and we’ll obviously take the proper and appropriate steps,” said Johnson.

Subsequently, it was also confirmed that Wembanyama has not suffered a fracture, which means that his hopes of returning in this postseason are not over.

“In addition to Mitch Johnson’s answer to @tom_orsborn at the presser, two other Spurs officials have been even more definitive: Wemby did not break his jaw. He did not go to the hospital. No matter what you read on the internet,” wrote San Antonio Express’ Mike Finger on X.

Wembanyama’s night ended early in the second quarter with just five points, four rebounds, and one assist while shooting 1-3 from the floor (33.3 FG%).

After losing Game 2, the Spurs are now headed to Portland for Games 3 and 4, which will be held on April 24 (Friday) and April 26 (Sunday). While Wembanyama will probably not play in Game 3, based on the league’s average time taken to return from the concussion protocol (7-10 days).

The best-case expectation right now is a Game 5 return for Wembanyama, and he could come back as late as Game 7. He will now hope that either the Spurs win this series in five games to give him some time to rest or they extend it to beyond five games so that Wembanyama can return to action for the Spurs to have the best chance of proceeding to the next round.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) walks off the court in the second half against the Boston Celtics at Frost Bank Center. Spurs Player Ratings: Key Players Can’t Step Up In Game 2 After Wemby Exits Early
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