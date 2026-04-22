Spurs Get Good News On Victor Wembanyama After Game 2 Loss Against Trail Blazers

The Spurs lost Game 2 of their first-round playoff series to the Trail Blazers, 103-106, following a shocking exit of Victor Wembanyama from the game early in the second quarter. The French star fell to the floor and hit his chin on the ground, which raised concerns of a potential jaw fracture to go with the resulting concussion protocol that Wembanyama was placed into.

Following the game, Wembanyama’s diagnosis was confirmed as a concussion. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Spurs will go for further testing on Wednesday.

“Per NBA guidelines, Wembanyama cannot return to full participation for 48 hours but can resume gradual activity in 24 hours as long as his symptoms don’t worsen. Then he must hit several benchmarks while being symptom-free before he is cleared to play. He’ll then require clearance from the team doctor in consultation with the league protocol director,” wrote Charania on X.

Victor Wembanyama (concussion protocol) is OUT for the remainder of the game after hitting his head on the court. pic.twitter.com/qP8tAf6osN — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) April 22, 2026

Mitch Johnson, the Spurs’ head coach, spoke to the media after the game and addressed Victor Wembanyama’s situation.

“I just know he has a concussion, and he’s in the protocol, and we’ll obviously take the proper and appropriate steps,” said Johnson.

Subsequently, it was also confirmed that Wembanyama has not suffered a fracture, which means that his hopes of returning in this postseason are not over.

“In addition to Mitch Johnson’s answer to @tom_orsborn at the presser, two other Spurs officials have been even more definitive: Wemby did not break his jaw. He did not go to the hospital. No matter what you read on the internet,” wrote San Antonio Express’ Mike Finger on X.

Wembanyama’s night ended early in the second quarter with just five points, four rebounds, and one assist while shooting 1-3 from the floor (33.3 FG%).

After losing Game 2, the Spurs are now headed to Portland for Games 3 and 4, which will be held on April 24 (Friday) and April 26 (Sunday). While Wembanyama will probably not play in Game 3, based on the league’s average time taken to return from the concussion protocol (7-10 days).

The best-case expectation right now is a Game 5 return for Wembanyama, and he could come back as late as Game 7. He will now hope that either the Spurs win this series in five games to give him some time to rest or they extend it to beyond five games so that Wembanyama can return to action for the Spurs to have the best chance of proceeding to the next round.