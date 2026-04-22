Spurs Player Ratings: Key Players Can’t Step Up In Game 2 After Wemby Exits Early

The San Antonio Spurs let a winnable Game 2 slip away, and it’s the kind of loss that sticks with you. They battled, forced turnovers, and had stretches where it felt like they were in control, but the shot-making just wasn’t there when it mattered.

And then everything shifted when Victor Wembanyama exited early with a concussion, leaving a massive hole the Spurs simply couldn’t patch.

Without Wemby anchoring the middle, the defense lost its bite, and the offense lost its safety valve. Portland took advantage of that window, hitting timely shots and staying just a step ahead down the stretch. Here are the Spurs player ratings.

De’Aaron Fox: B

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 3 TOV, 6-16 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-5 FT, 34 MIN

De’Aaron Fox had moments where you could feel him trying to seize control, especially pushing the tempo and getting downhill. The problem is he never fully imposed himself; too many empty possessions, too many shots that just didn’t fall. You expect a little more command from him late, and it just never came.

Stephon Castle: B

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 3 TOV, 7-20 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-5 FT, 38 MIN

Stephon Castle was aggressive all night, and you have to respect that he didn’t shy away from the moment. But man, it was a grind – 20 shots to get 18 points tells the story. He impacted the game in other ways, but the inefficiency really capped his ceiling here.

Devin Vassell: B

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 6-16 FG, 0-5 3PT, 4-5 FT, 34 MIN

Devin Vassell did a lot of the dirty work, rebounding and defending, but the jumper completely abandoned him. Going 0-5 from deep in a tight game hurts, especially for someone counted on as a floor spacer. You could see the effort, but the results just didn’t follow. It also doesn’t help that his potential game-tying three rimmed out in the end.

Luke Kornet: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 4-5 FG, 2-3 FT, 28 MIN

Kornet stepped in and honestly gave them everything they could’ve asked for. He was active on the glass, efficient finishing inside, and didn’t try to do too much. For a bench big thrown into a bigger role, that’s about as solid as it gets.

Julian Champagnie: C+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 4 REB, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 3-4 FG, 2-3 3PT, 1-2 FT, 27 MIN

Champagnie was efficient when he got chances, and defensively, he held his own. The issue is he kind of faded into the background for long stretches. On a night like this, the Spurs needed him to be a little louder.

Victor Wembanyama: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 1 BLK, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-4 FT, 12 MIN

This one’s tough because the game flipped the moment he went out with a concussion. Before that, he never really got into a rhythm -looked a step off, a little out of sync. Once he was gone, you could feel just how much his presence mattered on both ends.

Dylan Harper: C+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 2 AST, 3 TOV, 4-7 FG, 2-2 FT, 23 MIN

Harper brought some needed scoring punch and wasn’t afraid to take shots. At times, he looked like one of the few guys comfortable creating offense. The turnovers were a bit sloppy, but you can live with that given the aggression.

Keldon Johnson: C+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 2 STL, 3-7 FG, 1-3 3PT, 18 MIN

Keldon had his usual bursts of energy, crashing around and making hustle plays. But it never quite translated into a sustained impact offensively. You kept waiting for a run from him that just never came.

Carter Bryant: C+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 3-5 FG, 1-2 3PT, 12 MIN

Bryant was quietly effective in his minutes, knocking down shots and keeping things moving. He didn’t force anything, which helped stabilize second-unit possessions. Still, his role was limited, so the overall impact stayed modest.

Harrison Barnes: C

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 1 REB, 1-3 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT, 15 MIN

Barnes had a pretty quiet night, which isn’t what you want from a veteran presence. He didn’t hurt them, but he didn’t move the needle either. In a tight game, that kind of invisibility stands out.