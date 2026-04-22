Kevin Durant Has Lost 7 Consecutive Playoff Games Since 2023

The Los Angeles Lakers posted a convincing 101-94 victory against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night, the Purple and Gold’s fourth consecutive win over the Rockets this season. As noteworthy as this is, the Rockets’ latest loss was also significant for Kevin Durant as it extended his postseason losing streak to seven.

Kevin Durant, even at this stage in his career, remains an elite offensive player. Despite being 37, the forward led the Rockets in scoring this season, averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.

Still, the forward’s success in the regular season has not necessarily carried over into the postseason lately.

Durant’s playoff struggles began during his tenure with the Phoenix Suns in the 2022-23 season. While the Suns were positioned to be a genuine threat in the West, in their first playoff series with Durant on the team, Phoenix was promptly eliminated in the second round after a 4-2 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

After Denver defended home court and took a 2-0 lead, Phoenix stood its ground, securing consecutive victories at home with Kevin Durant notching back-to-back games with 35+ points.

The 129-124 win on May 7, 2023, was promising to say the least. Unfortunately, the Nuggets responded by dispatching the Suns in the next two games, marking the beginning of Durant’s long-standing losing streak.

With the campaign coming to an end, Kevin Durant and the Suns set their sights on the next season. Durant dominated in the regular season, averaging 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game, and even finished ninth in the MVP race.

Still, once the postseason rolled around, Durant’s performances weren’t enough. Even with averages of 26.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, while playing 42.0 minutes per game, Durant and the Suns fell prey to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who comfortably swept them in four games in the first round of the playoffs.

After two consecutive early-round exits and a growing losing streak (six games), Kevin Durant and the Suns aspired to turn things around. Sadly, things went from bad to worse in the 2024-25 season, as Phoenix missed the playoffs altogether, finishing the season with a 36-46 record (11th in the West).

The failure to secure a playoff berth in the 2024-25 season eventually paved the way for one of the most significant trades of last year’s offseason.

With Kevin Durant being traded to the Houston Rockets, both the player and the team had renewed hopes of succeeding in the playoffs with a new core.

For all intents and purposes, the circumstances for the Rockets to succeed were ideal. Apart from their 52-30 record in the regular season (5th in the West), Houston also boasted a healthy core, unlike the Lakers, who remain without two of their best players. Despite this, Houston has suffered consecutive losses.

It is worth noting that Durant wasn’t present for Game 1 due to an injury concern. Still, after playing a vital role in the first half for the Rockets, adding 20 points to the effort, the superstar’s total of three points in the second half undoubtedly harmed his legacy.

Historically, Kevin Durant has been an elite performer in the postseason. His two titles and two Finals MVPs with the Golden State Warriors are just a few of his more noteworthy achievements throughout his career. In comparison, the forward’s current seven-game losing streak portrays him as a shadow of the player he used to be.

Although Durant doesn’t seem to be at his best, JJ Redick and LeBron James remain wary of him and what he could do. With the series headed to Houston for Games 3 and 4, the Rockets will hope that their superstar can redeem himself by ending his seven-game losing streak.