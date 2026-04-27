WNBA Guard Denies Rumor Klay Thompson Cheated On Megan Thee Stallion With Her

Klay Thompson is making the headlines during the NBA playoffs, but not for the reasons he’d have hoped. On Saturday, rapper Megan Thee Stallion announced she had broken up with Thompson, claiming the Dallas Mavericks guard had cheated on her.

Not too long after Megan’s announcement, a rumor emerged that Thompson had cheated on her with Seattle Storm guard Lexie Brown. It eventually spread like wildfire on social media, and Brown felt compelled to come out and deny it on Instagram on Sunday.

“I’ve seen what’s being said online, and I want to be clear, none of it is true, and I have no involvement in this situation. This week marks the start of an important and exciting new season for me, and my focus is fully on that.”

The Storm commence their 2026 WNBA season on May 8, and this is the last thing Brown, the ninth pick in the 2018 Draft, would want on her head at this point. The 31-year-old averaged just 2.1 points and 1.0 assists per game in the 2025 season, and all her focus would be on having a strong bounce-back campaign.

As for where this rumor originated from, it appears to be from an individual on X with the username @Areyoudvmb2.

Now, with all the drama that surrounds NBA players, you shouldn’t be surprised to know that there are accounts on X that claim to track who they follow and unfollow on Instagram. NBA Follow Tracker is one of them, and according to it, Thompson followed Brown on Wednesday and unfollowed her on Saturday. We can’t say for sure how accurate this is, though.

This is the only link between Thompson and Brown, so you should have always taken this rumor with a pinch of salt. We see so many fake ones circulating on social media these days.

There was one about Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic dating actress Madelyn Cline after he split with his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes. It later turned out that Doncic and Cline were not dating and had never even met.

Now, Thompson and Brown could well have met at some point, as they are both basketball players. There is nothing concrete to suggest, though, that they were/are in any kind of relationship.

What we do know for sure is that Thompson and Megan’s relationship is over. These two had first sparked dating rumors when the former was spotted in the background of a picture the latter had posted on Instagram in early July 2025.

The relationship became official not long after, as Megan and Thompson made their red carpet debut at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City on July 16. All seemed to be going well for the longest time, too. Megan even cooked the Thanksgiving meal for the Thompson family in November. He then named his boat SS Stallion in her honor.

All of this made Megan’s claims shocking, but perhaps we shouldn’t have been taken aback. Thompson apparently has a history of infidelity.

Megan said Thompson had gotten “cold feet” and that he doesn’t know if he can be monogamous. She also claimed that she was holding the five-time All-Star down during his horrible mood swings during the basketball season. This sure has gotten ugly.

With Thompson’s season being over following the Mavericks’ failure to make the playoffs, we are unlikely to hear anything from him for a very long time.