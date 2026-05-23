Anthony Edwards Was So Happy When Victor Wembanyama Got Ejected In Game 4

Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards did not hide his feelings at all after Victor Wembanyama got ejected during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals. And honestly, his reaction perfectly showed how terrifying Wembanyama has already become for opposing players around the NBA.

In a video later released on Edwards’ YouTube channel, the Timberwolves star was seen talking to friends after Game 4 about just how impossible Wembanyama felt to deal with defensively during the series.

“That nigga is like 8’5 when he spreads out. The rim ain’t nothing but 10 feet. You got to put that bitch so high above the rim. He’s like a statue. It’s so hard to beat them when he’s on the floor just because of his defense. Man, I was so happy he got kicked out. I hope they suspend him. Imma email that ass right now.”

The clip immediately went viral because it sounded brutally honest rather than disrespectful. Edwards was basically saying what most NBA players probably already feel privately when facing Wembanyama. The 7-foot-4 Spurs superstar completely changes basketball games defensively.

Wembanyama was ejected in Game 4 after catching Naz Reid with an elbow to the throat during a physical sequence near the basket. The incident sparked immediate debate online about whether the NBA should suspend him for Game 5 as well. Many Timberwolves fans desperately hoped for that outcome because San Antonio looked almost unbeatable whenever Wembanyama was on the floor.

But the NBA decided not to suspend him.

Wembanyama returned for Game 5, and the Spurs immediately responded by taking full control of the series again, winning 126-97. San Antonio closed out Minnesota in six games before advancing to the Western Conference Finals, where they now trail the Oklahoma City Thunder 2-1.

The scary part is that Edwards’ comments were not exaggerated.

In the playoffs, Wembanyama has looked like a future face of the NBA already. He has averaged 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks during the postseason while completely dominating games defensively.

And Game 1 against Oklahoma City may have been the biggest statement of his career so far. Wembanyama exploded for 41 points and 24 rebounds in an overtime win against the defending champions, showing exactly why so many around the league already believe he could dominate the NBA for the next decade.

That is what makes Edwards’ comments even more understandable. The Timberwolves tried everything against Wembanyama throughout the series. They got physical with him, crowded the paint, attacked him in switches, and forced him into tough situations offensively. But none of it truly slowed him down for long.

Even when players beat their defender initially, Wembanyama’s length erased shots around the rim anyway. Edwards basically admitted that the mental pressure alone changes how opponents finish near the basket.

And honestly, there was probably not a single Timberwolves player upset seeing Wembanyama walk toward the locker room after that ejection. Because as Edwards bluntly admitted, beating the Spurs becomes a completely different challenge once Wembanyama leaves the floor,