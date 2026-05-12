5 Things We Learned After Spurs Take 3-2 Series Lead Against Timberwolves In Game 5

The San Antonio Spurs are now just one win away from the Western Conference Finals after completely dismantling the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-97 in a one-sided Game 5 performance. Without question, the Spurs have been the better team in almost every area on the floor.

Victor Wembanyama delivered another playoff masterpiece, finishing with 27 points, 17 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks while controlling every aspect of the game. De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle provided excellent play, while San Antonio’s depth once again overwhelmed the Timberwolves’ inconsistent supporting cast.

Minnesota never truly recovered after falling behind early. Anthony Edwards scored 20 points, but the Timberwolves struggled badly offensively, shot 38.6% from the field, and completely lost the battle in the paint.

Now facing elimination, the pressure has shifted entirely onto Minnesota heading into a must-win Game 6.

1. Victor Wembanyama Completely Dominated The Series’ Biggest Game

This was another reminder that Victor Wembanyama is already the most dominant playoff player in basketball. The Spurs superstar controlled the game on both ends with 27 points, 17 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks while finishing as a +24 in only 33 minutes.

Minnesota simply had no answer for his size, skill, and versatility. Wembanyama scored efficiently inside, stretched the floor with perimeter shooting, protected the rim defensively, and repeatedly punished double teams with smart passing decisions. Every major run by San Antonio seemed to start with his impact.

What makes his postseason rise even more terrifying for opponents is how quickly he continues adapting. Earlier in the series, Minnesota had a little success in frustrating him physically, but now he looks fully comfortable, and that is scary for everybody.

2. San Antonio Completely Destroyed Minnesota In The Paint

The Spurs absolutely dominated the interior battle from start to finish, outscoring the Timberwolves 68-36 in the paint while shooting 52.8% overall from the field. Minnesota’s frontcourt simply could not contain San Antonio’s constant rim pressure and physicality.

Wembanyama, Fox, Castle, and Keldon Johnson relentlessly attacked the basket, while Minnesota struggled to rotate defensively once the Spurs got downhill. Rudy Gobert finished with only four points and looked overwhelmed trying to protect the rim against San Antonio’s spacing and ball movement.

This was easily the most concerning development for Minnesota because interior defense is supposed to be one of their biggest strengths. Instead, San Antonio completely imposed its will physically throughout the night.

3. Stephon Castle Continues To Look Like A Future Star

Stephon Castle keeps proving he belongs on the playoff stage. The guard finished with 17 points, six assists, four rebounds, two steals, and another highly mature all-around performance under pressure.

What stands out most is how calm and confident he looks in huge moments. Castle consistently attacked gaps in Minnesota’s defense, created easy opportunities for teammates, and made winning plays on both ends of the floor. He also defended aggressively without looking overwhelmed by the physicality of playoff basketball.

For San Antonio, his emergence changes the long-term outlook of the franchise dramatically. Pairing Castle with Wembanyama and Fox gives the Spurs an incredibly dynamic core capable of competing at the highest level for years.

4. Minnesota’s Supporting Cast Completely Disappeared

Anthony Edwards had an efficient 20 points, but Minnesota received almost no consistent offensive support around him. Julius Randle needed 17 shots to score 17 points, while Naz Reid shot just 4-10 and Terrence Shannon Jr. failed to make a field goal.

The Timberwolves also struggled badly from deep, shooting just 27.3% from three-point range while generating only 17 assists as a team. Their offense became stagnant for long stretches, especially once San Antonio built a double-digit lead.

Minnesota’s role players have been wildly inconsistent throughout the series, and that issue reached a breaking point in Game 5. Against a disciplined Spurs defense, the Timberwolves simply did not have enough offensive creation outside of Edwards.

5. The Spurs Look Like The More Complete Team Right Now

At this stage of the series, San Antonio simply looks more organized, deeper, and mentally composed. The Spurs are getting production from stars, role players, and their bench, while also consistently winning the effort categories that usually decide playoff games.

They outrebounded Minnesota 50-42, finished with 25 assists, forced difficult shots defensively, and received major contributions from Keldon Johnson and Dylan Harper off the bench. Even players like Luke Kornet and Jordan McLaughlin provided meaningful defensive energy and ball movement in limited minutes.

Most importantly, San Antonio now fully controls the series psychologically. After Minnesota evened the matchup earlier, the Spurs responded with two dominant wins and now head into Game 6 with momentum, confidence, and a chance to close out the series in front of a stunned Timberwolves team.