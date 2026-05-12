Spurs Player Ratings: Wembanyama Destroys Timberwolves With Monster Double-Double In Game 5

The San Antonio Spurs didn’t just beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5; they physically dominated them in a 126-97 victory. And at the center of the destruction was Victor Wembanyama, the best two-way superstar in the NBA.

Wembanyama stuffed the stat sheet with a monstrous 27-point, 17-rebound double-double while dominating both ends of the floor in San Antonio’s commanding 126-97 win. Minnesota had absolutely no answers for him on either end.

The Spurs controlled the paint 68-36, won the rebounding battle, and looked faster, more athletic, and more composed throughout the night. De’Aaron Fox controlled tempo beautifully, Keldon Johnson exploded off the bench, and Dylan Harper continued to look fearless in meaningful playoff minutes. Minnesota simply got punched in the mouth, and here are the Spurs player ratings.

Victor Wembanyama: A+

Stats: 27 PTS, 17 REB, 5 AST, 3 BLK, 4 TOV, 9-16 FG, 2-5 3PT, 7-9 FT, 33 MIN

Wembanyama completely annihilated Minnesota’s interior defense and controlled the game in every imaginable way. He scored over smaller defenders, blew by slower defenders, erased shots at the rim, and vacuumed up rebounds like a player competing against children. There were stretches where the Timberwolves genuinely looked terrified to challenge him inside.

What makes him terrifying is that the dominance doesn’t even feel forced. He casually finished with 27 and 17 while also protecting the rim and creating offense for teammates.

The five assists showed how much attention he commands offensively, and defensively he turned the paint into restricted zone. Easy A+ grade for the most dominant player in the NBA.

Keldon Johnson: A

Stats: 21 PTS, 2 REB, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 8-11 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-5 FT, 22 MIN

Keldon Johnson came off the bench throwing absolute haymakers. Every time Minnesota looked remotely capable of making a push, Johnson answered with another bucket. He played with force the entire night and completely overwhelmed Minnesota’s second unit.

The efficiency was elite, but the attitude stood out even more. Johnson brought swagger and physicality that energized the entire building. This felt like one of his best playoff performances in a Spurs uniform.

Dylan Harper: B+

Stats: 12 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST, 2 TOV, STL, 1 BLK, 5-10 FG, 2-2 FT, 25 MIN

The rookie played with tremendous poise, attacked the glass hard, and made several mature decisions offensively throughout the game. A double-double in a playoff environment is impressive enough, but the way he competed physically against Minnesota’s veterans was even more encouraging.

San Antonio suddenly looks loaded with young talent, and Harper is becoming a serious part of that conversation very quickly.

De’Aaron Fox: B+

Stats: 18 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 1 TOV, 6-15 FG, 1-4 3PT, 5-5 FT, 34 MIN

With a strong B+, Fox didn’t need to force hero-ball because he completely controlled the rhythm of the game anyway. His speed consistently collapsed Minnesota’s defense, and he did an excellent job picking apart rotations without overcomplicating things.

Even when the jumper wasn’t falling consistently, Fox’s downhill pressure created easy offense for everyone else. He looked calm, poised, and fully in command of the game flow. That’s exactly what San Antonio needs from their lead guard in playoff basketball.

Devin Vassell: B+

Stats: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 4-10 FG, 2-7 3PT, 2-3 FT, 32 MIN

Vassell’s shooting numbers don’t fully capture how impactful he was defensively. He stayed disciplined, rotated well, and made life difficult for Minnesota’s perimeter scorers all night long.

Offensively, he picked his spots nicely and knocked down timely shots whenever the Timberwolves threatened to build momentum. This wasn’t a takeover performance, but it was the exact kind of composed two-way outing winning teams need around their stars.

Stephon Castle: B+

Stats: 17 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 4 TOV, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 8-11 FG, 1-3 FT, 27 MIN

Castle played with the confidence of a veteran tonight. His efficiency jumped off the page, but it was the composure that stood out most. He wasn’t just scoring – he was making winning basketball plays over and over again.

Defensively, he also brought real intensity. The two steals and overall ball pressure disrupted Minnesota’s guards throughout the game. San Antonio has to be thrilled with how quickly he’s developing.

Julian Champagnie: B-

Stats: 8 PTS, 4 REB, 2 STL, 3-9 FG, 2-8 3PT, 29 MIN

Champagnie’s jumper was inconsistent, but he still played with solid energy and defended hard throughout the night. Even though the shot selection got a little wild at times, he kept spacing the floor and didn’t allow misses to affect his effort defensively.

The two steals and overall activity level mattered more than the scoring. On a night where San Antonio dominated physically, Champagnie quietly fit perfectly into the chaos by doing the little things.

Carter Bryant: B-

Stats: 3 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, TOV, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3PT, 12 MIN

Bryant played smart basketball in limited minutes and gave the Spurs quality energy off the bench. He rebounded well, moved the ball quickly, and made his lone shot.

Nothing flashy, just clean and productive basketball.

Luke Kornet: C+

Stats: 2 STL, 1 BLK, 11 MIN

Kornet somehow managed to impact the game without scoring at all. His activity defensively stood out, especially with the two steals and a block in limited minutes.

The Spurs’ bench energy stayed high with him on the floor, which mattered during the blowout.

Harrison Barnes: N/A

Stats: 1 REB, 1 AST, 4 MIN

Barnes barely played and didn’t have much opportunity to impact the game. At this stage, these were mostly maintenance minutes.

Kelly Olynyk: N/A

Stats: 3 PTS, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2 MIN

Olynyk checked in, hit a three immediately, and basically left before anyone noticed. Efficient work.

Lindy Waters III: N/A

Stats: 3 PTS, 1-2 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2 MIN

Short cameo, but he knocked down a three and kept the offense humming. No complaints.

Bismack Biyombo: N/A

Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1-2 FG, 2 MIN

Very brief appearance, but he brought physicality immediately and grabbed a rebound. Mission accomplished.

Jordan McLaughlin: N/A

Stats: 2 AST, 3 MIN

Quick, steady minutes running the offense. Didn’t force anything and kept possessions organized.