5 Major Reasons Why The Spurs Embarrassed Timberwolves In Game 6 To Advance To Western Conference Finals

The San Antonio Spurs officially announced themselves as a legitimate championship threat after delivering a complete demolition of the Minnesota Timberwolves in a dominant 139-109 Game 6 victory to advance to the Western Conference Finals. Without question, the Timberwolves had no chance by the way the first quarter ended.

Led by a superstar breakout performance from Stephon Castle and another dominant two-way showing from Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs controlled virtually every aspect of the game while embarrassing Minnesota on its home floor. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, looked completely overmatched physically and mentally, with Anthony Edwards receiving little support as Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert struggled badly in the elimination game.

By the end of the night, San Antonio had outclassed Minnesota in one of the most lopsided closeout victories of the postseason. Let’s dive into the five major reasons why the Spurs are headed to play the OKC Thunder and the Timberwolves are heading home after a frustrating exit.

1. Stephon Castle Delivered A Superstar Performance

Stephon Castle completely stole the spotlight in the biggest game of the Spurs’ season. The sensation erupted for 32 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists while shooting an ultra-efficient 11-16 from the field and 5-7 from deep.

Minnesota simply had no answer for his downhill aggression, transition playmaking, or perimeter shot creation. Every time the Timberwolves attempted to cut into the lead, Castle responded with another huge basket or momentum-changing play.

For a player this young to dominate an elimination game on this stage says everything about San Antonio’s future.

2. Victor Wembanyama Dominated Once Again

Victor Wembanyama may not have needed to score 40 points, but his impact completely overwhelmed Minnesota throughout the night.

He finished with 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks while anchoring one of the most dominant defensive performances of the postseason. The Spurs recorded an absurd 13 team blocks, with Wembanyama completely deterring Minnesota from attacking comfortably inside.

Beyond the rim protection, Wembanyama also controlled the glass and consistently forced poor shot selection. Rudy Gobert finished scoreless, and the Timberwolves’ offense looked intimidated near the basket all night.

3. San Antonio’s Ball Movement Completely Destroyed Minnesota’s Defense

The Spurs played beautiful basketball offensively from start to finish.

San Antonio shot 55.7% from the field, knocked down 18 threes, and piled up 34 assists while constantly generating wide-open looks through crisp ball movement and smart spacing.

De’Aaron Fox orchestrated the offense brilliantly with 21 points and 9 assists, while Devin Vassell added efficient secondary scoring and floor spacing.

Minnesota’s rotations were consistently late, and the Spurs punished every defensive mistake immediately.

4. The Timberwolves Were Completely Outworked On The Glass

This may have been the most shocking stat of the entire game: San Antonio outrebounded Minnesota 60-29.

That kind of rebounding gap in a playoff elimination game is almost impossible to survive.

The Spurs controlled second-chance opportunities, dominated defensive rebounding, and repeatedly ended possessions without allowing Minnesota extra opportunities. Castle, Wembanyama, Luke Kornet, and Dylan Harper all contributed heavily on the boards.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves’ frontcourt completely disappeared physically. Rudy Gobert grabbed only three rebounds and failed to score, while Julius Randle struggled badly against San Antonio’s length and pressure.

5. Anthony Edwards Got Almost No Help, And Julius Randle Is Mainly To Blame

Anthony Edwards, on one knee, fought hard with 24 points, but the Timberwolves completely fell apart around him. Most importantly, Julius Randle scored just 3 points on 1-8 shooting.

Randle is supposed to be the second-best player on the team and he absolutely wet the bed in Game 6. Yes, Wembanyama destroyed Randle’s confidence on both ends, but that shouldn’t happen.

Very few players in this series have Randle’s physical force, and he hardly used it in the series. Out of all the players who deserve blame, he is the main one to receive criticism, and his future on the team has to be heavily considered moving forward. We don’t like to single out players, but Randle’s effort on both ends was largely absent in the series.

Randle wasn’t the only problem on the team, obviously, but we felt the need to highlight him first. Gobert finished scoreless. Jaden McDaniels shot 4-13. Minnesota as a team shot a miserable 37.7% despite taking 106 total shots.

Even worse, the Timberwolves never truly competed after the opening stretch. San Antonio led for 98% of the game and built a lead as large as 37 points while completely embarrassing Minnesota on both ends of the floor.

Now, the Spurs advance to the Western Conference Finals looking every bit like a rising powerhouse built for long-term playoff success.