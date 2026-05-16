Spurs Player Ratings: Castle Dominates Timberwolves In Epic Game 6 Performance

Behind a sensational all-around masterpiece from Stephon Castle and another dominant showing from Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs completely overwhelmed the Minnesota Timberwolves 139-109 in Game 6 to close the series.

San Antonio controlled every aspect of the game, from shooting, rebounding, ball movement, rim protection, and energy, while Minnesota looked exhausted and outmatched from the opening tip.

Castle played with superstar confidence, and the Spurs bench kept pouring gasoline on the fire as the series-clinching atmosphere quickly turned into a demolition. As the Spurs gear up for an exciting Western Conference Finals showdown against the OKC Thunder, here are their player ratings after tonight’s game.

Stephon Castle: A+

Stats: 32 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST, 2 TOV, 11-16 FG, 5-7 3PT, 5-6 FT, 30 MIN

Castle played like a future superstar. The rookie completely took over the game with confidence beyond his years, drilling pull-up threes, bullying defenders at the rim, and making advanced reads as a playmaker. Minnesota had no answer once he got rolling downhill. On a night where the Spurs needed someone to deliver the dagger, Castle looked every bit like the franchise co-star next to Wembanyama.

Victor Wembanyama: A+

Stats: 19 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 3 BLK, 4 TOV, 6-11 FG, 7-9 FT, 27 MIN

Even by his standards, Wembanyama made the game feel unfair at times. Minnesota had absolutely no answer for his length around the rim, and defensively he erased multiple possessions simply by existing near the paint. He didn’t even need a massive scoring night to dominate the game because his presence warped everything the Timberwolves tried to do offensively. The four turnovers were a little sloppy, but overall this was another terrifying glimpse of what the league is dealing with long-term.

De’Aaron Fox: A+

Stats: 21 PTS, 4 REB, 9 AST, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 8-10 FG, 3-3 3PT, 2-2 FT, 24 MIN

De’Aaron Fox completely controlled the pace from start to finish. He sliced through Minnesota’s defense effortlessly, created easy looks for everyone around him, and barely missed all night. The scary part for the Timberwolves was how easy he made everything look. Whether it was pushing the ball in transition or collapsing the defense in half-court sets, Fox looked like the fastest player on the floor by a mile. Efficient, poised, and ruthless.

Julian Champagnie: A-

Stats: 18 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 5-10 FG, 4-9 3PT, 4-4 FT, 26 MIN

Champagnie came out firing and immediately gave San Antonio spacing that Minnesota simply could not handle. Every time the Timberwolves looked ready to send extra attention toward Castle or Wembanyama, Champagnie punished them with another clean perimeter jumper. His defensive activity also stood out early, helping fuel the Spurs’ transition attack. This was the perfect role-player playoff performance.

Dylan Harper: A-

Stats: 15 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 3 TOV, 1 BLK, 6-8 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT, 26 MIN

Dylan Harper looked fearless offensively and attacked Minnesota’s defense with confidence. He consistently got downhill, finished efficiently, and showed flashes of advanced shot creation ability. The turnovers were the only real blemish on an otherwise outstanding bench performance.

Devin Vassell: B+

Stats: 11 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1 BLK, 4-10 FG, 3-7 3PT, 27 MIN

Vassell didn’t have to carry a huge offensive burden, but he quietly played a strong two-way game. His ball movement helped keep the Spurs offense flowing, and defensively he stayed disciplined against Edwards on multiple possessions. The shot selection was mostly solid even if a couple threes rimmed out. He fit perfectly into the flow of the game.

Luke Kornet: B

Stats: 6 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 4 BLK, 1 TOV, 2-3 FG, 2-2 FT, 14 MIN

Kornet was a defensive menace off the bench. Minnesota repeatedly challenged him at the rim and paid for it almost every time. The four blocks completely changed possessions and helped the Spurs maintain their massive momentum swing throughout the second half.

Carter Bryant: B

Stats: 3 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1-3 FG, 1-2 FT, 13 MIN

Bryant gave San Antonio excellent hustle minutes. He crashed the glass hard, defended with effort, and made multiple winning plays that won’t fully show up in the box score. The rookie’s motor stood out immediately.

Harrison Barnes: B

Stats: 3 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1-3 FG, 1-3 3PT, 7 MIN

Barnes played limited minutes, but he still provided his usual steady veteran presence. He moved the ball well, stayed in the right spots defensively, and didn’t force anything offensively. Exactly the kind of low-maintenance contribution contenders love from experienced role players.

Kelly Olynyk: B

Stats: 3 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 1-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, 8 MIN

Olynyk didn’t play much, but his spacing and decision-making helped maintain offensive rhythm with the second unit. He had a couple ugly misses inside, though overall his veteran composure helped stabilize the bench lineup.

Keldon Johnson: C+

Stats: 2 AST, 10 MIN

Johnson barely looked for his own offense, but he still brought physicality and energy to the floor. He focused more on moving the ball and staying active defensively instead of hunting shots.

Lindy Waters III: C+

Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1-3 FG, 8 MIN

Waters had a fairly quiet night overall. He moved the ball and competed defensively, but his outside shot never fully got going. Still, the Spurs were so dominant collectively that they didn’t need much from him.

Bismack Biyombo: C+

Stats: 2 PTS, 1 BLK, 1-2 FG, 7 MIN

Biyombo brought physicality and rim protection in short stretches. He did exactly what the Spurs asked from him – rebound, defend, and make life uncomfortable around the basket.

Mason Plumlee: C+

Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1 TOV, 1-2 FG, 5 MIN

Plumlee’s minutes were brief, but his interior presence helped the Spurs maintain total control of the glass. San Antonio’s size advantage became overwhelming whenever he checked in.

Jordan McLaughlin: C+

Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1-1 FG, 8 MIN

McLaughlin kept the offense organized and played under control during garbage-time stretches. Nothing flashy, but solid execution and smart decision-making.