Stephen Curry Shares Reaction To Warriors Drafting Him: “Trying To Figure Out Exactly Where Golden State Was”

Stephen Curry wanted to go to the Knicks and didn't even know where Golden State was.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors made the greatest decision in franchise history when they selected Stephen Curry with the seventh pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. The Warriors weren’t on Curry’s radar pre-draft, though, and he spoke about that night on the Fudd Around And Find Out podcast.

“I didn’t know how long the night was going to be,” Curry said. “And so you’re there for two hours before David Stern, at the time, the commissioner, before he even walked out. And so there were a lot of fans in there, a lot of New York fans, which is pretty awesome.

“My favorite moment is how loud they booed when Golden State selected me at number seven,” Curry continued. “… They boo like crazy, and I’m trying to have that moment, but I couldn’t get that distraction out of my head. It’s like, ‘Are they booing?’ I was like, ‘Oh no, they really wanted me. I got it.’ That took me a second. Because in that moment, there’s just so many thoughts going on.

“But yeah, getting that call from Larry Riley, the GM at the time, Don Nelson, who was the coach at the time,” Curry added. “Getting that call and being like, ‘Hey, we’re looking forward to having you. I’m excited.’ And then me quickly looking at my phone trying to figure out exactly where Golden State was. It was like all I was thinking about was New York. But careful what you wish for. I’m glad it went my way.”

Golden State is, of course, the official nickname for the state of California. Curry’s not knowing that shows just how little interest he had in going to the Warriors. He didn’t even work out with them before the draft.

You couldn’t have blamed Curry or any other player for not wanting to go to the Warriors at the time. They had made the playoffs just once in the 15 seasons before he was drafted. The Warriors had a couple of 40-win seasons in the mid-to-late 2000s, but this wasn’t a franchise that screamed competence.

Now, the New York Knicks weren’t exactly all too competent either, but you’re talking about the biggest market in the U.S. Going there would open doors that would be closed if Curry went elsewhere. He had also shone at Madison Square Garden in college, scoring 27 points in Davidson’s 68-65 win over West Virginia in 2008.

The Knicks fans wanted Curry, and he wanted to go as well. Those dreams looked set to become reality after the Minnesota Timberwolves passed on him with the fifth and sixth picks. All that stood between Curry and the Knicks, who had the eighth pick, were the Warriors. Unfortunately for New Yorkers, they picked him.

As Curry said, things worked out eventually. He missed time with injuries earlier in his career, but gradually emerged as a dominant force. The Warriors also surrounded Curry with the likes of Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala. They even managed to bring in Kevin Durant for three seasons.

Curry was given the tools to take the Warriors to the Promised Land, and he delivered. He has won four titles, one Finals MVP, two MVPs, and two scoring titles in his career.

All of this success has led to the Warriors’ value skyrocketing. Forbes had them as the NBA’s most valuable franchise at $11 billion in December 2025. Keep in mind, Joe Lacob and a group of investors purchased the Warriors for $450 million in 2010. Talk about hitting the jackpot with Curry.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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