Chet Holmgren Speaks On Facing Lakers’ LeBron James In 2026 NBA Playoffs

OKC Thunder big man Chet Holmgren addressed the challenge of facing a 41-year-old LeBron James in the NBA Playoffs ahead of their second-round series against the LA Lakers.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center.
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The OKC Thunder will face their first real test of the 2026 NBA Playoffs during their second-round matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Thunder completed an easy 4-0 sweep of the Phoenix Suns in the first round and will hope to knock off the underdog Lakers, led by a 41-year-old LeBron James at the moment.

James averaged 23.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 8.3 assists in the first round to lead the Lakers to a shocking series win over the Houston Rockets. The Lakers were the higher seed but were without superstar Luka Doncic for the entire series, and star guard Austin Reaves only played in Games 5 and 6. Otherwise, James led this scrappy Lakers squad to a 3-0 series lead as underdogs, before completing the series with a Game 6 win. Now, fans are hoping he repeats this against the reigning NBA Champions in round two.

Thunder big man Chet Holmgren spoke to reporters after Thunder practice about the challenge of facing James and the Lakers in the second round, commenting on LeBron’s age and showing genuine appreciation for his achievements this season.

“First of all, it’s very impressive. Growing up, I used to play at Lifetime (Fitness) a lot. There were a lot of 41-year-olds who weren’t moving too well. I think that’s extremely impressive. Not only his physical ability, but also the mentality to stay focused and locked in for that period of time is impressive. Credit to him for that, but this is about us figuring it out, about how the Thunder can beat the Lakers.”

Holmgren was born on May 1, 2002, just over a year before LeBron made his NBA debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Holmgren has never seen an NBA without LeBron, so it explains why the challenge of facing one of the greatest players in league history would weigh on him. The Thunder aren’t taking this matchup lightly either, despite picking up four comprehensive wins over the Lakers during the regular season.

LeBron has averaged 17.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists against the Thunder this season, with the No. 1 seed having the weapons not only to limit LeBron’s production but also to break down the Lakers’ patchy defense. Nonetheless, coach JJ Redick has shown he can make some creative postseason adjustments to give his team every edge they can possibly get against a superior opponent.

Holmgren has averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks over the regular season, and is averaging 17.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks in the Playoffs. He likely won’t be tasked with guarding LeBron, but he’ll be the weakside defender who will protect the rim if James breaks loose on a fastbreak or beats his defender on the perimeter.

A loss for the Thunder in this matchup would leave fans shocked, given how good they’ve been all year and because the Lakers are expected to be without Doncic for most of the series. But if any player can lead a team to a shock series win like that, it’s LeBron James, and the Thunder will be focused on ensuring he does as little damage as possible to their hopes of retaining the NBA Championship this season.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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