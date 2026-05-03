Chet Holmgren Calls Rui Hachimura ‘Japanese Michael Jordan’ Ahead Of Lakers-OKC Matchup

Chet Holmgren offered high praise for Rui Hachimura ahead of the Western Conference semifinals clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, giving the forward a nickname that immediately caught attention.

Speaking about Hachimura’s game, Holmgren pointed to his shot-making and scoring versatility.

“Something about those Gonzaga guys. But he’s a talented guy. He plays a little bit like Japanese Michael Jordan sometimes when you see the turnaround and stuff.”

“He can really make shots and make shots with contact if you let him. You can’t let him get hot or give him any easy ones. You’ve got to make everything challenging and try to make him uncomfortable.”

The comparison may sound bold, but Hachimura’s recent form explains why Holmgren spoke that way. The 27-year-old forward has elevated his game in the postseason and has become a key scoring option for the Lakers at the right time.

During the regular season, Hachimura averaged 11.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting an efficient 51.4% from the field and 44.3% from three-point range. Those numbers reflected a steady role player. In the playoffs, he has taken another step.

Through the first round series against the Houston Rockets, Hachimura averaged 15.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 54.3% from the field and an elite 58.6% from three. He scored in double digits in every game of the series and consistently punished defensive lapses.

His impact was most visible in key moments. In Game 3, Hachimura scored 22 points and stretched the defense with timely shooting. In Game 6, he delivered 21 points, including five made three-pointers, helping the Lakers close out the series. His ability to space the floor and convert difficult shots gave the Lakers a reliable offensive option alongside LeBron James.

The shooting numbers place Hachimura in historic territory. He now holds the highest three-point percentage in NBA playoff history at 50.8 percent, a remarkable figure given the volume and difficulty of shots he has taken. His efficiency has forced defenses to adjust, opening driving lanes and creating better looks for teammates.

Holmgren’s comments also reflect the challenge ahead for the Thunder. Oklahoma City relies on defensive pressure and versatility, but containing Hachimura will be a priority. Allowing him to clean looks, especially from mid-range and beyond the arc, could quickly shift momentum in the series.

For the Lakers, Hachimura’s rise comes at a crucial time. With Luka Doncic still working his way back from injury and Austin Reaves regaining rhythm, the team needs consistent scoring from multiple sources. Hachimura has provided that stability.

This matchup now sets the stage for an intriguing battle. Holmgren, one of the league’s top young defenders, will likely spend stretches guarding Hachimura. His length and mobility will test Hachimura’s ability to maintain his efficiency under pressure.

As the series begins, the spotlight will remain on stars like James and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Still, Hachimura’s role could quietly shape the outcome. If he continues his current form, the ‘Japanese Michael Jordan’ label, even if said in jest, may not feel as exaggerated as it first sounded.