Lakers’ Second-Round Playoff Schedule Revealed: Dates, Times & TV Channels

Lakers vs Thunder schedule set for second round showdown.

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
Apr 6, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) walks down the court after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are moving on to the second round after a strong six-game series win over the Houston Rockets. That result flipped expectations, as many viewed the Rockets as favorites entering the matchup. The reward for Los Angeles is a far tougher test against the defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, who swept the Phoenix Suns in dominant fashion.

The full second round schedule has now been confirmed, setting up a high-stakes series between experience and youth.

Game 1: May 5, Tuesday at Oklahoma City, 5:30 PM EST (NBC)

Game 2: May 7, Thursday at Oklahoma City, 6:30 PM EST (Prime)

Game 3: May 9, Saturday at Los Angeles, 5:30 PM EST (ABC)

Game 4: May 11, Monday at Los Angeles, 7:30 PM EST (Prime)

Game 5: May 13, Wednesday at Oklahoma City, TBD (TBD)

Game 6: Saturday, May 16 at Los Angeles, TBD (TBD)

Game 7: Monday, May 18 at Oklahoma City, TBD (TBD)

The Thunder enter this series with a clear edge based on recent history. They swept the regular season series 4-0 and did so in dominant fashion, winning by an average margin of over 29 points. That level of control highlights the gap the Lakers must close if they want to compete in this matchup.

Still, the playoffs often shift dynamics. The Lakers will rely heavily on LeBron James, who continues to perform at an elite level deep into his career. His leadership and ability to control tempo were critical in the first round and will be even more important against a younger, faster opponent.

Austin Reaves is back in the lineup and should provide additional scoring and playmaking stability. His return gives the Lakers another perimeter option, which they lacked at times against Houston. The major question remains Luka Doncic, who is still sidelined but expected to return at some point during the series. His availability could significantly alter the balance of the matchup.

On the other side, the Thunder continue to look like a complete team built for a deep run. Their defense, pace, and depth overwhelmed Phoenix, and they will look to apply similar pressure on Los Angeles. There is some uncertainty around Jalen Williams, who is dealing with a hamstring strain. His status for Game 1 remains unclear, though Oklahoma City has shown it can sustain production across the roster.

This series presents a clear contrast. The Lakers bring experience, shot creation, and one of the greatest players in NBA history. The Thunder bring depth, athleticism, and recent dominance in the matchup.

While Oklahoma City enters as the favorite, playoff basketball often produces unexpected swings; the Lakers have already exceeded expectations once. They now face their toughest challenge yet, with a chance to shift the narrative again.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Chet Holmgren Calls Rui Hachimura ‘Japanese Michael Jordan’ Ahead Of Lakers-OKC Matchup
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