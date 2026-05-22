Rich Paul Explains Why Kyrie Irving Was The Perfect Co-Star For LeBron James

Rich Paul explains why the LeBron-Irving duo was unmatched in the NBA.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
June 9, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) and forward LeBron James (23) during the second quarter in game four of the 2017 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

When it comes to partners, LeBron James has been historically blessed to play alongside some of the greatest players in NBA history. From Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal to Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic, LeBron’s list of prestigious teammates stretches for miles. It’s no wonder, then, that people still debate about which of LeBron’s co-stars was the best pairing beside the four-time champion.

In a segment on his “Game Over” podcast, Rich Paul (NBA super agent and friend to LeBron James) made the case for star point guard Kyrie Irving. According to Paul, what made Uncle Drew so special was his unique skill set as a closer, ball handler, and isolation scorer.

“You can’t find a better combination of those two guys,” said Paul. “All I know is, I had an up-close-and-personal point of view. LeBron and D Wade were incredible, but when you have a 1/3 pick and roll, and it’s Kyrie and LeBron? Also, T-Lue was so great at using Kyrie as a screener. Now, what are you gonna do? Catch-and-shoot off the dribble, finisher, mid-game; I’ve seen him make every type of shot.”

Over 23 seasons in the NBA, LeBron has played for three different teams: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and the Los Angeles Lakers. Each time he changed jerseys, the balance of power shifted with him, and that was especially true in Cleveland, where he turned a previously forgettable franchise into NBA champions in 2016. It’s only natural, then, that the guy who helped him win that year gets recognized as LeBron’s greatest teammate ever.

Drafted first overall in 2011, Kyrie Irving didn’t start as LeBron’s sidekick, and he only played with the King for three seasons before forcing his way out via trade. Still, his skill set as a score-first point guard meshed well with LeBron’s role as the primary floor general. In that stretch (2015-2017), Irving thrived on the court with 22.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 46.5% shooting and 38.7% shooting from three. As a team, the Cavaliers won one championship in three straight trips to the NBA Finals.

In the end, when it comes to offensive versatility, the LeBron/Irving duo was unmatched. The only other partnership that can compare is between James and legendary shooting guard Dwyane Wade, which led the Heat to back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013. Of course, there’s also the run with big man Anthony Davis, which resulted in the Lakers’ 2020 championship.

Today, there are many contenders to consider for LeBron’s greatest teammates, but Kyrie Irving will always have a special place in the category. His game was the perfect fit alongside LeBron, and it makes you wonder whether they might team up again in the near future. As a free agent this summer, No. 23 will have total control of his landing spot, and the Mavericks aren’t in the running as it currently stands. Still, there is a world where Kyrie and LeBron can reunite if both players want it.

The Golden State Warriors, for example, could emerge as a potential landing spot for Kyrie, and LeBron has already been linked to them several times. The Clippers are another possibility, as it would allow James to stay in Los Angeles. The only catch is that, with another three years and $117 million on his contract, any Kyrie Irving trade would have to be approved by the Mavericks, and that’s bad news for any reunion plans.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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