Kevin Johnson Opens Up On Fighting Magic Johnson During Lakers-Suns Game

Former NBA star Kevin Johnson got into his fair share of fights during his time in the league, and things got heated between him and Magic Johnson back in 1989. Magic’s teammate, Byron Scott, had gotten involved in the scuffle, too, and so when Kevin appeared on Byron Scott’s Fast Break podcast, he hilariously called him out for it.

“Byron Scott was picking on me,” Kevin said. “It makes no sense that I’m a 6’1″ point guard trying to guard a 6’10” point guard in Magic Johnson. What he got to do to get in my business against Magic? It don’t even make no sense… At halftime, the Lakers stole the ball. They threw the ball to the end of the court, the other end of the court, and the referees are just watching the ball… So I’m trying to run to track, chase the ball down, and Magic just holds me.

“I can’t run,” Kevin stated. “He’s 6’10″… He big and strong. But the referee don’t see it. I’m like this dude going to bully me my whole career is what I’m thinking. Then year two, we’re playing in The Forum against the Lakers, first quarter, 3:22 into the game, ball goes up… Magic start pushing me underneath, holding my arm, doing all this, and I’m like, ‘Get off!’

“And then the ball get in, we get the ball, and Magic runs up to me,” Kevin continued. “We facing off, and I’m thinking, you’re not going to bully me. You already did it a year ago. I’mma have to hold my ground. I got to stay on my ground… He pushed me. I pushed him back. Next thing I know, Byron Scott coming helping Magic out. I’m like, this ain’t even right.

“So then Byron throw a push, shoved, hit me in my face, and I’m like that ain’t even right,” Kevin added. “… It’s not like Magic needed the help.”

Scott apologized for stepping in and expressed his love for his guest. Kevin hilariously stated that if he does love him, he should cover the $1,000 fine that he had been slapped with.

Both Kevin and Magic got ejected from that game between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 7, 1989, for this fight. The Lakers superstar got a much bigger fine, though, with the NBA ordering him to fork out $3,000. Scott was also fined $500 for pushing Kevin, and you can check out the incident below.

The Suns ended up losing 111-107 that night. The Lakers eventually won the season series 2-1, but the script was flipped when the teams met in the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Lakers were aiming to get to the NBA Finals for the fourth year in a row, but the Suns shockingly eliminated them in five games. Kevin averaged 22.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, and 2.8 steals per game in the series, and knocking out Magic and Scott sure would have felt great.