Kevin Johnson Opens Up On Fighting Magic Johnson During Lakers-Suns Game

Kevin Johnson wasn't going to let Magic Johnson bully him.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Kevin Johnson Opens Up On Fighting Magic Johnson During Lakers-Suns Game
Credit: Fadeaway World

Former NBA star Kevin Johnson got into his fair share of fights during his time in the league, and things got heated between him and Magic Johnson back in 1989. Magic’s teammate, Byron Scott, had gotten involved in the scuffle, too, and so when Kevin appeared on Byron Scott’s Fast Break podcast, he hilariously called him out for it.

“Byron Scott was picking on me,” Kevin said. “It makes no sense that I’m a 6’1″ point guard trying to guard a 6’10” point guard in Magic Johnson. What he got to do to get in my business against Magic? It don’t even make no sense… At halftime, the Lakers stole the ball. They threw the ball to the end of the court, the other end of the court, and the referees are just watching the ball… So I’m trying to run to track, chase the ball down, and Magic just holds me.

“I can’t run,” Kevin stated. “He’s 6’10″… He big and strong. But the referee don’t see it. I’m like this dude going to bully me my whole career is what I’m thinking. Then year two, we’re playing in The Forum against the Lakers, first quarter, 3:22 into the game, ball goes up… Magic start pushing me underneath, holding my arm, doing all this, and I’m like, ‘Get off!’

“And then the ball get in, we get the ball, and Magic runs up to me,” Kevin continued. “We facing off, and I’m thinking, you’re not going to bully me. You already did it a year ago. I’mma have to hold my ground. I got to stay on my ground… He pushed me. I pushed him back. Next thing I know, Byron Scott coming helping Magic out. I’m like, this ain’t even right.

“So then Byron throw a push, shoved, hit me in my face, and I’m like that ain’t even right,” Kevin added. “… It’s not like Magic needed the help.”

Scott apologized for stepping in and expressed his love for his guest. Kevin hilariously stated that if he does love him, he should cover the $1,000 fine that he had been slapped with.

Both Kevin and Magic got ejected from that game between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 7, 1989, for this fight. The Lakers superstar got a much bigger fine, though, with the NBA ordering him to fork out $3,000. Scott was also fined $500 for pushing Kevin, and you can check out the incident below.

The Suns ended up losing 111-107 that night. The Lakers eventually won the season series 2-1, but the script was flipped when the teams met in the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Lakers were aiming to get to the NBA Finals for the fourth year in a row, but the Suns shockingly eliminated them in five games. Kevin averaged 22.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, and 2.8 steals per game in the series, and knocking out Magic and Scott sure would have felt great.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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