Aaron Gordon Draws Interest From Lakers, Suns, Celtics, And More; Exploring Potential Trade Packages

The Denver Nuggets‘ postseason came to a disappointing end following a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round. Needless to say, changes are on the horizon. However, for players like Aaron Gordon, this could mean something else altogether.

The upcoming offseason could be an interesting one for the Denver Nuggets. Should Nikola Jokic choose to sign a contract extension, Denver may be forced to explore trades for players like Aaron Gordon or Jamal Murray to avoid salary cap issues.

Given Jokic’s commitment to staying in Denver, the future looks bleak for the Nuggets’ core players. However, given Aaron Gordon’s value as a rotation piece, ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel noted that many teams with a “win-now” outlook would be interested in the forward. He wrote:

“Gordon is not viewed as a clear salary-dump option for the Nuggets entering the summer, and the only way they would consider trading him is if they were to retain key draft capital lost in previous trades, as well as another impactful starter.”

“Should the Nuggets actually pull the pin on Gordon, many teams in both conferences will begin bidding for his services. Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Boston Celtics are among the many win-now teams Gordon would obviously fit in with as realistic trade suitors.”

Siegel noted that Aaron Gordon’s limited availability this season could be why the Nuggets front office perceives him as a viable trade asset. While this could also dissuade other teams from pursuing him, given what he brings to the table as a total package, there is more than enough reason for them to take a chance.

Gordon’s ability to impact winning cannot be highlighted enough. With teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, the Phoenix Suns, and the Boston Celtics being identified as potential trade destinations, we explore some trade packages that would enable them to acquire the Nuggets’ forward.

Los Angeles Lakers

Proposed Trade Details

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Aaron Gordon

Denver Nuggets Receive: Rui Hachimura (sign-and-trade), Jake LaRavia, Adou Thiero, 2031 first-round pick

Aaron Gordon is a sensible fit on the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the best two-way players in the game, Gordon addresses every major need the Lakers have on the defensive end, while also fulfilling the requirements of a wing player on the offensive end.

Despite appearing in only 36 games, Gordon averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 38.9% from three-point range. While boasting elite athletic ability, a keen sense for moving without the ball, and clutch shooting ability, he would be an ideal fit next to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

As promising as this is, the task of acquiring him may prove challenging.

Aaron Gordon’s veteran extension will come into play during the 2026-27 season. With a cap hit of $31.9 million, the Lakers would be forced to part with a considerable amount of assets to acquire the Nuggets’ forward.

For starters, the Purple and Gold would have to offer Rui Hachimura a new contract. Given his performance this season (11.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 44.3% 3P%), at best, the forward can expect a contract worth approximately $20 million annually.

The Nuggets may not view his addition at such a price too favorably. However, by including solid assets like Jake LaRavia, Adou Thiero, and a valuable first-round draft pick, Denver may see some value in doing this deal.

Phoenix Suns

Proposed Trade Details

Phoenix Suns Receive: Aaron Gordon

Denver Nuggets Receive: Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale, Oso Ighodaro, 2029 first-round pick (HOU swap)

Given the team’s performance to close out the regular season and secure a playoff berth, the Phoenix Suns are likely to invest in strengthening their core this offseason. With Aaron Gordon emerging as a target, the Suns could make some surprising moves.

Like the Lakers, the Suns also appear to be a solid fit for the Nuggets’ forward. Although the team features a defensive stopper in Dillon Brooks, Phoenix’s commitment to retaining him and building around the pair of him and Devin Booker presents a unique scenario if they succeed in acquiring Gordon.

Adding another elite two-way wing by effectively replacing Royce O’Neale (9.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 40.8% 3P%) makes the Suns a younger and more formidable unit. Considering that Gordon’s skill set is also more versatile than O’Neale’s, Phoenix could expect a major boost in output on both ends of the floor, which could even unlock the team’s potential.

To acquire Gordon, the Suns could formulate a package around Royce O’Neale, Grayson Allen, Oso Ighodaro, and a first-round pick.

As elite 3-and-D veterans, both O’Neale and Allen possess the skill set to seamlessly fit into Denver’s rotation. Although their production may not be on par with Gordon’s, they have proven extremely reliable on both ends of the floor. Coming off his sophomore season, Ighodaro also shows promise as a two-way wing. Should the Nuggets choose to cultivate his skills, he could also be a worthwhile addition.

In an ideal scenario for the Nuggets, acquiring Dillon Brooks would prove most favorable. But considering how unlikely it is for Phoenix to part with him, this trade appears to be the more likely approach.

Boston Celtics

Proposed Trade Details

Boston Celtics Receive: Aaron Gordon

Denver Nuggets Receive: Derrick White, Hugo Gonzalez

Theoretically, the Boston Celtics don’t seem like an ideal fit for Aaron Gordon, primarily because the Celtics already feature two superstar wings in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. However, when considering the brand of basketball the Celtics play, there may be some reason to believe he could be a solid addition to the team.

Gordon’s defensive versatility and three-point shooting allow him to integrate into almost any system. However, his championship pedigree and intensity in close-game situations suggest that he could adapt perfectly to Boston’s identity under Joe Mazzulla.

For all intents and purposes, three capable wings in the starting lineup would transform Boston completely. However, to compensate for his $31.9 million incoming cap hit, the Celtics would be forced to part with one of their most crucial roster pieces.

Giving up Derrick White and Hugo Gonzalez may not seem favorable, especially considering how White’s impact as a playmaker and facilitator. However, with rumors suggesting that White may be on the trade block again this summer, it may be time for Boston to get the most value out of his contract.

Aaron Gordon Will Garner More Interest

As Siegel mentioned, the Lakers, Suns, and Celtics are among the many teams that will show an interest in Aaron Gordon this summer. Considering the sheer number of teams that boast the potential to be title contenders with the right mix of players, Gordon could be the factor that tips the scales.

Aside from his basketball skills, several intangible qualities make Gordon a tremendous addition. From his character and leadership to his championship pedigree, the 30-year-old is a culture-setter capable of transforming teams.

A young team like the Charlotte Hornets could benefit greatly from acquiring Gordon. Similarly, a top team like the Detroit Pistons would only add to their reputation as a true contender by adding a player like him to their ranks.

In the overall scheme of things, the Nuggets may not see much merit in trading the forward, especially in light of what he has achieved for the franchise. But considering their inevitable salary cap issues, they may not have the luxury to retain him without sacrificing other assets.