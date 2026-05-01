Denver Nuggets Could Explore Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon Trades Following First-Round Playoff Exit

Going into the 2026 NBA postseason, Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray had a reputation for elevating his play when the lights were brightest.

By the time that their first-round series was over, however, Murray found himself on the wrong end of a decisive elimination game at the hands of the Timberwolves. What’s worse is that his poor performance contributed to the loss, with 12 points, six rebounds, and four assists on 23.5% shooting (0-2 from three). Now, according to NBA Insiders Jason Quick and Sam Amick, his future is in doubt as the Nuggets start internal discussions on what they will do next.

“If he [Jokic] does [re-sign], it’s only natural to wonder whether the Nuggets might have some internal discussion about the second-highest-paid player on the roster: Murray. In contrast to Gordon, whose health struggles might make possible suitors wary if he were made available, the 29-year-old Murray is coming off the best regular season of his career,” reported The Athletic. “He is handsomely paid — three years and a combined $161 million left on his deal — and there is always a robust market for elite scorers and playmakers. The danger is breaking up the Jokic-Murray two-man game that is widely considered the best in all the NBA.”

The Nuggets could easily surrender to the pressure and break up with Murray to salvage the Jokic era. The implications of such an action, however, cannot be taken lightly. As a former All-Star and NBA champion, Jamal (who is set to make $244 million over the next five seasons) has already proven he can win with Jokic, and they’ve built chemistry together that’s hard to replicate. Plus, with averages of 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 48.3% shooting and 43.5% shooting from three, he’s coming off the best season of his career.

Even so, the Nuggets need to ask some hard questions, and Murray’s future isn’t the only one in discussion. Veteran power forward Aaron Gordon is also moving toward the trade block, as a frequent lack of availability has made it hard to justify his place on the team. This season, the 30-year-old big man was limited to just 36 games and, critically, was unavailable for half of the Timberwolves series.

“That leads to the uncomfortable conversation of trading the beloved Gordon, who is nicknamed Mr. Nugget,” The Athletic wrote. “Gordon has three years and $103 million left on his deal, and while it’s hard to imagine Gordon playing anywhere else, it’s getting harder to justify keeping him on the roster if he is continually unable to perform when it matters most.”

While Gordon isn’t a leading star for the Nuggets, he’s still an important piece to their success and was a necessary part of their 2023 title run. With another three years and $108 million left on his contract, the Nuggets imagined that he would be a permanent frontcourt partner for Jokic, and he showed it when healthy, with averages of 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 49.7% shooting from the field this season.

Since 2023, however, the Nuggets have not made any progress toward another championship. In fact, after losing in the first round this year, they are actively regressing from their peak days of the run. With their former head coach, Michael Malone, already gone (and replaced by David Adelman), the only way out for Denver seems to be some changes to their distinguished, star-studded core.

As for where these guys might end up, it’s impossible to say right now. Despite his poor playoff performance, Jamal Murray will generate interest from most playoff-level teams, especially ones that need help on the perimeter (such as the Rockets, Timberwolves, and Magic). As for Gordon, his defense could benefit a few notable teams (such as the Lakers, Suns, and Celtics), and he could prove himself useful if he stays healthy over the years.

For now, it’s just a waiting game for Denver, which all centers around Nikola Jokic. While the 3x NBA MVP has already reaffirmed his loyalty to the Nuggets, the rumors of a potential breakup have only grown after their latest playoff defeat. Of course, with Jokic approaching his 32nd birthday, it also puts the Nuggets on the clock to make the most of whatever time is left in his career.