Victor Wembanyama Addresses Anthony Edwards Injury, Rudy Gobert Battle In Western Conference Semifinals

Following a shocking victory over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are now set to face the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Semifinals. While the series may favor San Antonio on the surface, Victor Wembanyama knows better than to underestimate an opponent that’s beaten them two times already this season.

That’s why, even with Game 1 still several days out, Victor is already hard at work preparing his mind and body for the battles to come. In a chat with the media following Friday’s practice, the French star shares his initial thoughts on the series and, specifically, spoke on the health of his fellow NBA star, Anthony Edwards.

“Of course,” said Victor if he’s rooting for the Timberwolves to get healthy (via Jared Weiss). “They have more than Edwards and DiVincenzo, but those two are players that I like watching. I like playing against them; they go hard. It’s funny because I’m not thinking about these guys, but anybody around the league getting hurt that I might compete against, have some negative feelings towards, it breaks my heart when I see somebody get hurt.”

Edwards was having an MVP-worthy season for the Wolves, averaging 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 48.9% shooting and 39.9% shooting from three. All was well in the first round until he suddenly went down with a bone bruise in his knee. With Edwards now likely to miss most of the playoffs, the Spurs are heavily favored to advance, but they must still overcome 4x Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, who Victor admits has set the ultimate example.

“It’s great,” Wemby said on facing Gobert. “We’re already lucky to face him regularly during the regular season, and it’s tough to play against him; it’s demanding. He’s played a huge role in my journey, has been a role model, has inspired me in so many ways that should actually inspire more people, especially when it comes to the care given to the body, which is an example for all big men.”

Gobert’s defensive presence at center has been huge for the Timberwolves, and his impact has been consistent with averages of 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game on 68.2% shooting from the field. His play will matter even more without Edwards, but Victor is embracing the challenge. In fact, Wembanyama is ready for a much bigger fight from the Timberwolves than he got in round one. Compared to the Trail Blazers, Wemby says Minnesota plays a more sophisticated, tactically challenging brand of basketball that he’s looking forward to facing.

“It was good, it was fun, but Portland is a pretty straightforward team,” said Wembanyama on his first taste of playoff action. “They are on one end of the spectrum of NBA teams, so it requires a lot of reserves to keep pushing through that, because they push you to an identity that might not be yours. I’m excited to play against teams that will challenge more of the tactical, technical basketball aspect.”

Ultimately, the version of the Timberwolves that Victor saw during the season will not be the same one that he plays in this upcoming series. Their recent success aside, injuries have devastated the roster, costing them four key rotation players in a pivotal close-out game. Their situation may improve slightly for Game 1, but without guards Edwards and DiVincenzo, the Timberwolves will be limited.

It’s an undeniable advantage for the Spurs, who are practically fully healthy, but this isn’t how Victor wanted to compete. He doesn’t want any shortcuts, and he never wishes for injuries to his peers. He prides himself on being a competitor and on beating his rivals at their best. Sadly, that’s not the Timberwolves right now, but that doesn’t mean we can expect Victor to take it any easier. With a championship on the line, the Spurs will play with nothing held back, and they will not rest until the job is finished.