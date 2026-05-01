Michael Porter Jr. Says The Nuggets Would Have Won The Title If They Had Never Traded Him

In the aftermath of the Nuggets‘ first-round exit to the Timberwolves, most fans were in shock as they witnessed a scenario they never thought possible.

Yet, for former Nuggets swingman Michael Porter Jr., all he could think was that the Nuggets did this to themselves. In a recent appearance on Neon’s stream, Porter Jr. (who played six seasons in Denver) argued that the Nuggets never should have traded him and that they could have won it all this year if he were still on the roster.

“Yes,” said Porter Jr. on whether the Nuggets could have won if they had him. “Shouldn’t have traded me, man. Honestly, though, I’m living my best life in Brooklyn. Even though we didn’t do well this year, I see the future. We’re the youngest team in the league, and we’ve got a lot of money to spend. I think we’ll go get a really good player in the draft as well, and we’ll be alright.”

Michael Porter Jr., 27, was traded in July of 2025 in exchange for Cam Johnson. The deal came after a loss to the Thunder in the West Semifinals, where Michael averaged an abysmal stat line of 7.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 0.9 steals in 7 games. The Nuggets rose to the third seed in the West without him, but they were outplayed by the Timberwolves at every turn, ending their run prematurely. Now, there are talks about trades involving Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and other core veteran players.

According to MPJ, the whole reason for that abysmal series was a shoulder injury, for which he was apparently getting pre-game injections. He put his body on the line for the team, only to be traded a few months later. It’s no wonder he’s been rooting for their downfall.

“Last year in the playoffs, we lost to the Oklahoma City in Game 7. The whole playoffs, I made myself look really bad because I’m playing through a crazy injury. Can’t even lift my arm,” Porter Jr. added. “Every time I shot, my shoulder would pop. I’m getting a needle into my shoulder every game.”

In the end, there’s no denying the season has been an abject failure for the Nuggets, and it’s become abundantly clear they need to make some moves this summer. Funnily enough, having another scorer and shot creator like Porter on the floor would have been a major boost to Denver in the series, but it clearly just wasn’t meant to be. Besides, the 6’10” swingman has been thriving with the Brooklyn Nets so far.

This season, his first one away from the Nuggets, Porter Jr. had a career year, averaging 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 46.3% shooting and 36.3% from three. It was his first experience as the leading offensive option in the NBA, and he clearly wants to pick up where he left off.

The only problem for MPJ and his new team is the overall lack of talent. After finishing 20-62 in 2025-26, the Nets were exactly the type of team everyone expected: disjointed, disconnected, and inconsistent throughout the season. Still, MPJ is optimistic that his team can turn it around.

At this point, Michael Porter Jr. is not looking back on what was, but even he cannot deny the feeling of unfinished business in Denver. At just 27, it’s possible that the best is yet to come for the NBA swingman, and it makes you wonder where the Nuggets would be if they kept him around. While they might not have won the title, they could surely have put up a better fight in the Minnesota series, especially given that they were held to just 105.5 points per game.

Regardless of any regrets, there’s no going back. The deal is done, and the Nuggets must live with their decision. This summer, as they look for ways to improve the roster, a return for Porter Jr. will not be on the table, but they might opt to find someone with a similar skillset to help shore up the wing and take over for shooting guard Christian Braun.