Spurs Player Ratings: Wemby Dominates Both End To Lead Game 5 Win Against Trail Blazers

The San Antonio Spurs delivered a commanding, wire-to-wire performance in Game 5, dismantling the Trail Blazers 114-95 and progressing to the second round of the playoffs. Shooting 54.7% from the field and holding Portland to just 35.1%, San Antonio controlled every phase of the game, leading for 99% of the night and pushing the pace whenever opportunities opened up.

At the center of it all was Victor Wembanyama, who anchored the defense with a dominant rim-protecting display while still impacting the offense with efficiency and control. De’Aaron Fox orchestrated the attack beautifully, and multiple Spurs stepped up with strong complementary efforts, making this a complete team win.

Victor Wembanyama: A+

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 14 REB, 3 AST, 1 TOV, 6 BLK, 5-7 FG, 1-2 3PT, 6-6 FT, 34 MIN

Wembanyama completely dictated the game defensively, turning the paint into a no-fly zone with six blocks and countless altered shots. Portland’s guards and bigs alike hesitated attacking the rim, which disrupted their entire offensive flow. His presence alone forced low-percentage looks all night.

Offensively, he didn’t need high volume to dominate. Efficient finishing, smart shot selection, and perfect free-throw shooting made him incredibly effective. This was a textbook two-way takeover that shows why he’s already one of the league’s most impactful players.

De’Aaron Fox: A

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST, 2 TOV, 1 STL, 8-14 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-4 FT, 34 MIN

Fox controlled the tempo from start to finish, slicing through Portland’s defense with ease. His burst created constant advantages, whether finishing at the rim or collapsing the defense to find open teammates.

His nine assists highlight how well he balanced scoring and playmaking. Fox consistently made the right read, ensuring the Spurs offense stayed fluid and efficient throughout the night.

Julian Champagnie: A

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 6-9 FG, 5-7 3PT, 2-3 FT, 30 MIN

Champagnie provided a massive scoring boost, especially from beyond the arc. Knocking down five threes on seven attempts, he stretched Portland’s defense and punished every mistake.

What stood out most was his efficiency and discipline – zero turnovers while playing a key offensive role. His spacing helped open the floor for Fox and Wembanyama to operate.

Dylan Harper: A

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 3 STL, 6-9 FG, 1-1 3PT, 4-5 FT, 26 MIN

Harper brought energy and scoring punch off the bench, attacking aggressively and finishing with confidence. His efficiency stood out, especially in a game where the Spurs were already rolling.

Defensively, his three steals helped generate extra possessions, turning defense into offense and extending the lead.

Devin Vassell: B+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 4-11 FG, 0-4 3PT, 2-2 FT, 34 MIN

Vassell had a quieter scoring night but still contributed across the board. His defense and activity helped keep Portland’s wings in check, and he made timely plays when needed.

While his outside shot wasn’t falling, he stayed engaged and impacted the game in other ways, which is a sign of maturity in a team-oriented performance.

Stephon Castle: B

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 7 TOV, 1 BLK, 6-11 FG, 2-6 3PT, 1-2 FT, 33 MIN

Stephon Castle showed flashes of offensive promise, attacking confidently and finishing efficiently. His ability to create off the dribble added another dimension to the Spurs’ offense.

However, the seven turnovers are a major concern. Careless ball handling and forced decisions were the only real blemishes in an otherwise solid outing.

Keldon Johnson: B

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 3-8 FG, 1-2 3PT, 0-2 FT, 18 MIN

Johnson provided solid minutes, contributing on the glass and adding secondary scoring. He played with his usual physicality, helping the Spurs maintain their edge.

Efficiency wasn’t elite, but his overall presence and effort kept things steady for the second unit.

Jordan McLaughlin: B

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 2-2 FG, 1-1 FT, 13 MIN

McLaughlin was extremely efficient in limited minutes, making the most of every touch. His ball movement and decision-making kept the offense flowing smoothly.

Zero turnovers and perfect shooting make this a quietly impactful performance.

Harrison Barnes: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 1-3 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-2 FT, 13 MIN

Barnes had a limited impact offensively and didn’t see many opportunities. While he didn’t hurt the team, he also didn’t provide much of a spark.

In a blowout, his role remained minimal, but the Spurs didn’t need more from him in this one.

Lindy Waters III: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 1 MIN

Waters III took a shot and grabbed a rebound in a minute.

Bismack Biyombo: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 1 MIN

Biyombo grabbed one rebound in one minute.

Jordan McLaughlin: N/A

Game Stats: 1 MIN

No action from the reserve point guard.

Kelly Olynyk: N/A

Game Stats: 0-2 FT, 1 MIN

A quick minute in garbage time.

Carter Bryant: N/A

Game Stats: 1 MIN

Bryant only had one minute of action.