Deni Avdija Held Back From Charging At De’Aaron Fox As Spurs Hunt Trail Blazers’ All-Star [Video]

Deni Avdija had to be held back from charging at De'Aaron Fox during a chippy and extremely physical Game 5 loss to the Spurs.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Apr 24, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) reacts after drawing a foul on San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) during the first half during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images
Apr 24, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) reacts after drawing a foul on San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) during the first half during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

A tough night for Deni Avdija and the Trail Blazers today as the Spurs ended their playoff run with a resounding 114-95 win for San Antonio to close out their series in five games. During the game, the Spurs seemed to be targeting Avdija with their physicality on both ends of the floor.

In the third quarter, the physicality seemingly got to him as he almost lost his temper and began charging towards De’Aaron Fox on a play where Avdija ended up on the floor while trying to drive past Fox.

Here’s a video of the incident where the Israeli All-Star’s teammates had to hold him back from confronting Fox and initiating a potential altercation.

 

This was not the only incident where Avdija was the target of the Spurs’ physicality. With less than four minutes left in the first quarter itself, Keldon Johnson battled with him in the post for a tough finish and eventually had some words for the Israeli All-Star.

“Let’s f——g go! He can’t guard me. Little a– n—-,” Johnson seemingly said in the moment that subsequently went viral on social media.

 

Even the Spurs’ fans created a distracting atmosphere for Deni Avdija, as they brought out a chipped tooth sign to throw him off during free throws. During Game 3 of this series, Avdija did in fact chip his front tooth, and it seemed as though Deni Avdija, the Blazers’ best player, had a target on his back tonight.

 

This was a night full of hostilities for the Israeli All-Star as the Spurs looked to emphatically close out the series tonight and not let the Trail Blazers build any hope. The Spurs led right from tipoff and did not give away the lead even once tonight.

Avdija finished the game with 22 points, three rebounds, and three assists as he struggled to create any significant impact on both ends of the floor. He shot 7-15 from the floor (46.7 FG%), 1-6 from beyond the arc (16.7 3P%), and had a -20 net (+/-) rating for tonight.

But it seems Avdija tried to take the positives from this experience with no hostilities, as he even embraced Stephon Castle and the rest of the Spurs after the game, despite the number of incidents that happened this series. Subsequently, he also spoke positively about his key takeaways from this playoff experience.

“I don’t know if it was a lesson, but definitely an experience. For the team and me, as a group, to fight together, see what it’s like to play in the playoff physicality and atmosphere. I had a lot of fun, we left it all on the court, I left it all on the court, but you’ve got to stay resilient, and you’ve got to do it together,” said Avdija at the postgame press conference.

Moving ahead, the Spurs have their eyes on the Nuggets-Timberwolves series to determine who they face in the next round, while Avdija and the Trail Blazers plan their vacation. It will be interesting to see if the Spurs can hunt the opposition’s best player as they did in this series again in the second round.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Oct 10, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images Spurs Player Ratings: Wemby Dominates Both End To Lead Game 5 Win Against Trail Blazers
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