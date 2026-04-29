Shaquille O’Neal Claims Victor Wembanyama Is “The First Perfect Big Man” In NBA History

Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t usually give out too many compliments to today’s big men, but even he is in awe of San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama helped the Spurs advance to the Western Conference semifinals with a 114-95 win over the Portland Trail Blazers at Frost Bank Center on Tuesday, and O’Neal sang his praises on Inside the NBA after the game.

“I think Wemby is the first perfect big man that’s ever been created,” O’Neal said. “Can shoot free throws, play defense, play offense. He’s a great team player. I’m happy for the Spurs. I’m happy for Wemby. And for me, in a long time, he’s a joy to watch… I don’t usually enjoy the big man how they play now, but he plays it so perfectly.

“I actually accept the way he plays,” O’Neal continued. “So, if he wants to shoot jumpers, I’m following him. But to me, he’s the perfect big man. And as the president of the Big Man Alliance, I don’t need to give any big man credit.”

There isn’t much that Wembanyama cannot do. The 2026 Defensive Player of the Year is a terror on the court and dominated against the Trail Blazers as the Spurs won the series in five games.

Wembanyama was a bit quiet offensively in Game 5, but was outstanding on the defensive end yet again. The 7’4″ Frenchman had 17 points (5-7 FG), 14 rebounds, three assists, and six blocks on the night.

Wembanyama finished this series with averages of 21.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 58.3% from the field and 53.8% from beyond the arc. Keep in mind, the 22-year-old exited Game 2 with a concussion after playing just 12 minutes, which brings down those averages.

You wanted to see how Wembanyama fares in his first trip to the playoffs, and he certainly hasn’t disappointed so far. It won’t be too long before the two-time All-Star becomes the unquestioned best player in the NBA. Prior to Game 5, O’Neal said on Inside the NBA that Wembanyama would be the best at his position in two years.

“In two years, he will be right next to [Nikola] Jokic as the best big in the league,” O’Neal said. “Right now, he’s number two, but not far behind.”

O’Neal sure has changed his tune when it comes to Wembanyama. The four-time NBA champion once said he can’t be dominant because he shoots a lot of jumpers.

O’Neal also claimed that Bol Bol can do everything Wembanyama can do, and maybe even a bit better. It was an outrageous take at the time and gets even worse now when you consider Bol isn’t even in the NBA.

As you’d imagine, Wembanyama wouldn’t have been all too pleased by this. He said O’Neal has always been one of his favorite players, but is also one of the journalists he likes the least. That might be the case for a fair few players who are in the NBA today. It wouldn’t hurt to be a bit more complimentary, Shaq.

Getting back to the playoffs, Wembanyama and the Spurs now await the winner of the first-round series between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves are up 3-2, but are without Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo. If they don’t win Game 6 at home, there is a very good chance we’ll see Wembanyama take on Nikola Jokic in the Conference semifinals.

That will be a big man battle for the ages.