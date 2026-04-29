How The Dallas Mavericks Could Acquire Kevin Durant Amid Recent Trade Rumors

Kevin Durant‘s move to the Houston Rockets in last year’s offseason effectively shifted the landscape of the NBA. While many expected the Rockets to emerge as title contenders because of this trade, the outcome hasn’t necessarily been in their favor.

After four games in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, the Rockets find themselves suffering a 3-1 deficit against the Los Angeles Lakers going into Game 5. To make matters worse, Durant’s inconsistent availability due to pre-existing injuries, along with his ongoing playoff losing streak, doesn’t improve his standing with the team.

Beyond this season, Kevin Durant’s future with the Houston Rockets remains uncertain, especially with rumors suggesting that the Rockets may be willing to move on from the 16-time All-Star. On that note, The Ringer’s Michael Pina revealed that, if made available, Durant may garner interest from several teams, including the Dallas Mavericks.

“The Rockets thought that KD was their missing piece, and instead, there’s a chance they’ll turn him into a stepping stone this summer,” Pina wrote. “It turns out that your best player shouldn’t also be a mercenary. But despite that, the Heat, Timberwolves, Blazers, Mavericks, Pistons, Knicks, Raptors, Hawks, Magic, Lakers, Nuggets, Hornets, Bulls, Wizards, Warriors, Pacers, Jazz, Sixers, Celtics, Cavaliers, Bucks, and Clippers would all have varying degrees of interest, pending how the rest of these playoffs go.“

We have already formulated a trade package to send Kevin Durant to the Clippers. However, when considering the Dallas Mavericks, the approach changes completely.

Given the Mavs’ trade assets, creating a proposal for Kevin Durant is challenging, but not impossible. With some promising young players and salary cap fillers, here’s a potential trade package Dallas could present to the Rockets for their superstar.

Proposed Trade Details

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Kevin Durant

Houston Rockets Receive: Klay Thompson, PJ Washington, Caleb Martin, Max Christie, 2029 first-round pick (HOU swap), 2032 first-round pick

It goes without saying that the Mavs would be giving up a lot in this trade. Parting with PJ Washington and Max Christie may be particularly difficult, given how both have developed over the past season.

To address this, an alternative approach could involve a sign-and-trade with Khris Middleton, who will become a free agent this summer. Considering how the former NBA champion’s value has taken a hit over the last few seasons, however, his addition to the package may not be as enticing.

How Does Acquiring Kevin Durant Help The Mavericks?

For the Mavericks, acquiring Kevin Durant may seem terrific on paper. As a veteran forward with championship experience, Durant brings many of the right qualities to the table. However, Dallas may be interested in the other intangibles he offers.

On the practical side of things, Durant remains an elite offensive player. At 37, Durant continues to showcase his ability to take over on offense and deliver as a scorer. With averages of 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 52.0% from the field and 41.3% from three-point range this season, the 16-time All-Star is a reliable asset.

Acquiring Kevin Durant may also be worthwhile from the perspective of mentoring Cooper Flagg. The reigning ROTY is coming off a noteworthy campaign, showcasing that he is capable of becoming the face of the franchise. By bringing in an elite veteran to facilitate his development, Dallas could view Durant’s addition as an investment in the team’s future.

How Do The Rockets Benefit From This Deal?

For the Rockets, this deal involves parting with their superstar. Still, in light of recent claims regarding the team’s deteriorating internal chemistry, there is a reason to believe that this move could be in their best interests.

In this trade scenario, the Rockets would be acquiring two first-round picks along with four valuable rotation pieces. When factoring in the blend of young talent and veteran experience, Houston stands to gain a lot from this trade.

For starters, PJ Washington’s acquisition may prove to be the most impactful one for the Rockets. As a versatile forward capable of stretching the floor with his shooting and protecting the rim, Washington could add a lot of character to Houston’s frontcourt. Considering this season’s averages of 14.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game, the Mavs’ forward would undoubtedly be a high-value addition for Houston.

The Rockets also add championship pedigree by acquiring Klay Thompson. Thompson wasn’t at his best this season, having averaged only 11.7 points and 2.1 rebounds on 38.3% shooting from three-point range. But considering that he embraced a bench role, the Rockets may benefit from adding an experienced veteran to lead the second unit.

Like Thompson, players such as Christie and Caleb Martin also strengthen Houston’s wing depth.

Christie saw a notable jump in output this season, posting 12.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.6 steals per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc. Having grown in stature as a reliable two-way wing player, Christie could be a crucial addition to the Rockets’ rotation next season.

While Martin isn’t a young player like Christie, he brings valuable veteran experience along with two-way upside. Despite his averages of 3.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in the 2025-25 season, his presence in an end-of-bench role could prove worthwhile in a crisis.

Final Thoughts

As promising as this trade scenario could be for both teams, there are downsides to it, too.

Kevin Durant’s reputation has taken a significant hit following his poor performances in this year’s playoffs. With all signs pointing toward a gradual regression, the Mavericks may have to manage their expectations about how impactful Durant could be on the team.

Even though the notion of reuniting Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and pairing the two former champions with a gifted young player in Flagg is enticing, Dallas may not necessarily become a title contender after this deal.

The cons of this trade are less significant for the Rockets, but they are present.

With Kevin Durant out of the picture, Houston would need to redirect its attention toward nurturing its young talent again. Although players such as Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson display promise as franchise players, compensating for Durant’s potential departure may take some time.

With this deal, the Rockets’ championship timeline would suffer a minor setback. But considering how promising the core would be, Houston could be back in the title picture sooner than expected.