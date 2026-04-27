22 NBA Teams Could Be Interested In Kevin Durant If Rockets Decide To Move On

Kevin Durant could become the most sought-after name of the offseason, with a report from Michael Pina of The Ringer stating that as many as 22 teams would show interest if the Houston Rockets decide to move on, a scenario that once felt unlikely but now looks increasingly realistic given how this season has unfolded.

“The Rockets thought that KD was their missing piece, and instead, there’s a chance they’ll turn him into a stepping stone this summer. It turns out that your best player shouldn’t also be a mercenary.”

“But despite that, the Heat, Timberwolves, Blazers, Mavericks, Pistons, Knicks, Raptors, Hawks, Magic, Lakers, Nuggets, Hornets, Bulls, Wizards, Warriors, Pacers, Jazz, Sixers, Celtics, Cavaliers, Bucks, and Clippers would all have varying degrees of interest—pending how the rest of these playoffs go. “

Houston entered the year believing Durant was the final piece to push them into true contention, and on paper, the results backed that belief, as they finished 52-30, good for the fourth seed, while ranking eighth in offensive rating, sixth in defensive rating, and sixth in net rating, numbers that place them firmly in the elite tier across the league. The structure worked, defense held up, and the system produced wins. Yet the postseason has exposed a flaw that regular-season metrics could not fully capture.

The issue is not Durant’s production. At 37, he delivered 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 52.0% from the field and 41.3% from three, playing 78 games and coming close to another 50-40-90 season, which reinforces that his individual level remains among the best in the league. The problem sits around him. Houston lacks secondary creation, and that gap becomes critical late in games.

The absence of Fred VanVleet due to an Achilles injury before the season removed their primary point guard, and the decision not to replace him has shaped everything that followed. The Rockets leaned on younger options like Reed Sheppard while asking Durant to handle more on-ball responsibility, which worked in stretches but collapsed under playoff pressure. Teams have consistently trapped and doubled Durant, especially in late-game situations, forcing the ball out of his hands and exposing Houston’s lack of alternative creators.

That weakness has been magnified in their first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers, where Durant has appeared in just one of four games due to injury, finishing that outing with 23 points, six rebounds, four assists, and nine turnovers, with the Lakers shutting him down in the second half, while Houston now trails 3-1 and faces elimination with no clear update on his status for Game 5.

If the Rockets exit early, the front office faces a direct question. Do they build around Durant again, or do they pivot while his value remains high? Pina’s report suggests the market would be massive.

12 of those 22 teams are already in the playoffs, while four were eliminated in the play-in, and the rest are building toward contention, which shows the range of potential suitors, from win-now franchises to teams looking to change their trajectory quickly.

Durant’s contract also plays a role, with two years and $90 million remaining on his deal, a number that reflects both his value and the commitment required, yet for a player still producing at this level, the cost is unlikely to deter serious interest, especially for teams that believe they are one piece away.

The situation in Houston adds another layer, as reports suggest that uncertainty extends beyond Durant, with questions around the roster and even Ime Udoka facing scrutiny, which signals that organizational confidence in the current direction may not be as strong as their regular-season record suggests.

If a move happens, it will not be due to decline. It will be about fit, timeline, and ceiling as Durant remains elite. The question is whether Houston still sees him as the path forward or as the asset that can reshape their future.