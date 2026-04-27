NBA Legend Claims He’d Average 30-20 In Today’s Game Despite Saying Modern Players Are Much Better

Hall of Famer Spencer Haywood says the game has evolved, and today's players would dominate in his era.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Spencer Haywood on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Many retired NBA players tend to talk about how today’s stars wouldn’t cut it in their era, but Hall of Famer Spencer Haywood isn’t one of them. During an appearance on the Digital Social Hour Podcast, Haywood claimed today’s players would dominate back in the day.

“They would have killed our a**,” Haywood said. “… There’s just more talent, but they are better. If you think, like everything that happens in America… We had on Converse shoes, no cushion, no nothing. I mean, these guys are running double the amount of mileage that we ran during the time we were playing. The game has evolved into something beautiful and special. It’s international.”

It’s good to see an old head not hate on today’s players for once. This simply comes down to evolution. The players today are more skilled and athletic than the ones who played 40 to 50 years ago.

Haywood had entered the NBA in 1970 after spending one season in the ABA. You transport any good player from today to the 1970s, and they’d do pretty well.

We had LeBron James hilariously say Giannis Antetokounmpo would score 250 points in a game in the 70s. An athletic freak like Antetokounmpo is almost unstoppable today, and he’d wreak havoc in that era. He obviously wouldn’t get to 250, but he might have potentially come close to breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s single-game record of 100 points.

Getting back to Haywood, while he admits today’s players would dominate back in the day, he also believes he would be putting up big numbers in this NBA.

“With traveling, palming the ball, ticky-tack fouls?” Haywood said. “Yeah, I could still do my 30 and 20.”

Now, Haywood averaged 30.0 points and 19.5 rebounds as a rookie for the Denver Rockets in the ABA in 1969-70. He led the league in both categories and was named Rookie of the Year and MVP.

Haywood wouldn’t be quite as dominant once he got to the NBA, but he played at a very high level at first. Over his first five seasons with the Seattle SuperSonics, he averaged 24.9 points and 12.1 rebounds.

Haywood finished fifth in MVP voting in 1972 and seventh in 1973. He was certainly no slouch. Haywood would end up making four All-Star and four All-NBA teams during his career. He also won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1980.

All in all, Haywood spent 12 seasons in the NBA during which he averaged 19.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. He would have fared well in today’s NBA, too, especially as he claims he could shoot threes.

A 6’8″ forward like Haywood just wasn’t allowed to take those shots back in those days. He hilariously stated he would have been sent to the Continental League if he were out there shooting three-pointers.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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