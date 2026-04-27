Mike Brown Could Be Fired Even If Knicks Reach NBA Finals

Mike Brown is already under pressure in his first season with the New York Knicks, and the latest report from the Athletic’s Sam Amick suggests that even a deep playoff run might not guarantee his job security, which says everything about the expectations inside the organization right now.

“The noise surrounding the Knicks’ Mike Brown won’t die down unless they reach the NBA Finals, and even that might not be good enough for the first-year New York coach to be safe.”

The situation becomes more striking when placed against what happened last season, when Tom Thibodeau was dismissed despite leading the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals, a move that made it clear that ownership, led by James Dolan, is operating with a strict championship-or-bust mindset, leaving no room for incremental progress or moral victories.

Brown was brought in to take the next step, and on paper, the Knicks have improved, finishing 53-29 and securing the third seed while ranking fourth in offensive rating, seventh in defensive rating, and fifth in net rating, all of which mark clear growth from the previous season when they ranked fifth, thirteenth, and eighth respectively, showing a more balanced and efficient team across both ends of the floor.

Despite those improvements, the playoffs have exposed familiar issues, particularly in their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, where the Knicks find themselves locked at 2-2 in a series that has been far closer than expected, especially considering they let Game 2 slip at home after building a 12-point fourth-quarter lead, a loss that shifted momentum and intensified scrutiny around Brown’s late-game decisions.

Atlanta has consistently targeted Jalen Brunson on the defensive end, exploiting matchups and breaking down the Knicks’ structure in critical stretches, which has forced New York into adjustments that have not always worked, and while the Knicks managed to respond with a crucial Game 4 win to avoid falling into a 3-1 deficit, the margin for error remains thin.

Looking ahead, the path to the Finals is not as daunting as it has been in previous years, with the likely second-round matchup against the Boston Celtics presenting a challenge that feels more manageable compared to last season’s version of Boston, which had superior depth and suffered key injuries during that series, including a major setback to Jayson Tatum.

This current Celtics group still features high-level talent, including Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard, but they have not shown the same level of dominance, which should give the Knicks confidence if they advance, especially given that the Eastern Conference as a whole lacks a clear, overwhelming favorite.

That context makes the pressure on Mike Brown even sharper, because the opportunity is real, and the expectations are aligned with that opportunity, meaning anything short of a Finals appearance will be viewed as a failure regardless of regular-season progress or statistical improvement.

The stakes extend beyond coaching as well, since a disappointing finish could trigger roster changes for a team that is already one of the most expensive in the league, with speculation around potential blockbuster moves, including interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo, adding another layer of urgency to the current playoff run.

Right now, everything remains in play, but the margin is clear, as Brown is not being judged on development or competitiveness. He is being judged on results, and in New York, that result has only one acceptable endpoint.