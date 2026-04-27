NBA Players With The Most Playoff Series Sweeps In History

A playoff sweep is one of the most brutal signs of control in the NBA. It means four wins, no response, no extra games, and no real chance for the other team to change the series.

This list is mostly about great players, but it is also about great teams. To sweep many series, a player needs to be on rosters that win at the highest level for many years. That is why names like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Scottie Pippen, or James Worthy appear here.

Some sweeps come in the first round, when a top seed faces a weaker team. Others come later, when the gap is smaller and the games are tighter. Both count the same, but the names at the top show something: these players were part of dominant teams against many weaker opponents.

It is not only about points or individual numbers. Sweeps also come from defense, depth, coaching, matchups, and experience. Some players were the first option. Others were elite role players on dynasties. But all of them were part of playoff runs where their teams gave opponents very little room.

Here are the 10 NBA players with the most playoff series sweeps in league history.

10. A.C. Green – 10 Playoff Sweeps

A.C. Green was not a superstar, but his place on this list makes sense. He spent most of his best years with the Lakers, played on three championship teams, and became one of the most reliable role players of his era.

Green played 16 seasons in the NBA and averaged 9.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 1,278 regular-season games. He was never a high-usage scorer, but that was not his job. His value was in rebounding, defense, running the floor, finishing easy chances, and staying available every night. His 1,192 consecutive regular-season games played remain one of the most famous durability records in league history.

His playoff career was very similar. Green played 153 postseason games and averaged 8.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 0.8 assists. He was part of the Lakers’ title runs in 1987, 1988, and 2000, and he also made the Finals in 1989 and 1991. His best playoff years came early. In 1987, he averaged 11.5 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 54.6% from the field. In 1988, he added 10.0 points and 7.3 rebounds on 54.4% shooting.

The 10 sweeps came because Green spent so much time around elite teams. With Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and James Worthy, the Lakers were built to finish series fast. In 1989, they swept the first three rounds before losing in the Finals. Later, Green returned to the Lakers for the 2000 title team with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

Green also made the 1990 All-Star team and earned All-Defensive Second Team honors in 1989. That sums up his career well. He was never the first name on the scouting report, but he was always useful, always physical, and always ready. His 10 playoff sweeps are a product of winning teams, but also of a player who fit winning basketball.

9. James Worthy – 10 Playoff Sweeps

James Worthy was not just another great player on the Lakers dynasty. He was one of the main playoff weapons for that team. In the regular season, Worthy averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists across 926 games. But his numbers jumped in the playoffs, where he averaged 21.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 54.4% from the field in 143 games. That is the real point with Worthy: he was better when the games became bigger. He won three championships, made seven All-Star teams, earned two All-NBA selections, and won Finals MVP in 1988.

His 10 playoff sweeps came with the Showtime Lakers, a team built around speed, passing, and transition pressure. Magic Johnson controlled the ball, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gave them the interior base, and Worthy was the forward who punished defenses on the open floor. He was not just running for easy points. He could post smaller wings, attack closeouts, and finish before the defense was set. That made the Lakers very hard to slow down over a full series.

The most important sweep stretch for Worthy came in 1989, when the Lakers swept the first three rounds before losing in the Finals. It was a clear example of how strong that group was in the West. Worthy’s value in those runs was simple: he gave the Lakers a third star who could score like a first option on the right night. That is why his place here is not only about being part of a dynasty. His playoff scoring, Finals MVP, and 10 sweeps show he was one of the best postseason forwards of his era.

8. Horace Grant – 10 Playoff Sweeps

Horace Grant was one of the best supporting players of the 1990s. He was not the first option, but he was exactly the type of forward elite teams need in the playoffs. Grant played 17 NBA seasons and averaged 11.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in the regular season. In the playoffs, he played 170 games and averaged 10.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. He also won four championships, made one All-Star team, and earned four All-Defensive Second Team selections.

Grant’s first great run came with the Bulls. Next to Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, he gave the team size, rebounding, defense, and smart finishing around the rim. He did not need many plays called for him. He scored from cuts, offensive rebounds, short jumpers, and quick passes after the defense collapsed. In 1991, 1992, and 1993, he was a starter on three straight championship teams. That is where many of his sweeps came from, because the Bulls were not only talented. They were also organized, physical, and very hard to beat four times.

His most famous sweep with the Bulls was probably the 1991 Eastern Conference finals against the Pistons. That series ended the Pistons’ run and opened the door for the Bulls’ first title. Grant later helped the Magic reach the 1995 Finals and then won another championship with the Lakers in 2001. He was not a headline player like others on this list, but his game was made for playoff basketball. He defended, rebounded, moved the ball, and did the dirty work. That is why he belongs among players with 10 playoff series sweeps.

7. Scottie Pippen – 10 Playoff Sweeps

Scottie Pippen was one of the best playoff wings in NBA history, and his 10 sweeps are not only a product of playing next to Jordan. Pippen had his own elite history. He played 17 seasons and averaged 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 2.0 steals in the regular season. In the playoffs, he played 208 games and averaged 17.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.9 steals. He won six championships, made seven All-Star teams, earned seven All-NBA selections, and made 10 All-Defensive teams.

His value in those Bulls sweeps was everywhere. Jordan was the main scorer, but Pippen was the player who connected the system. He defended the best wings, pushed the ball in transition, created shots as a secondary playmaker, and gave the Bulls size at the point of attack. That was a huge part of why those teams could finish series fast. Pippen made the Bulls harder to guard because he did not need to score 30 to control a game. He could change it with defense, passing, and pressure.

The 1991 Eastern Conference finals sweep against the Pistons remains one of the most important series of his career. That was when the Bulls finally passed the team that had blocked them before. Pippen also helped the Bulls sweep the Magic in the 1996 Eastern Conference finals, which sent them back to the Finals after Jordan’s full return. His 10 playoff sweeps show what he was: not just a sidekick, but an elite two-way player who made a dynasty complete.

6. Dennis Rodman – 10 Playoff Sweeps

Dennis Rodman is different from most players on this list because his case is not built on scoring. He averaged 7.3 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in the regular season across 14 NBA seasons. In the playoffs, he averaged 6.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 169 games. Those numbers do not look like a normal star player, but Rodman was never normal. He won five championships, made two All-Star teams, earned two Defensive Player of the Year awards, and led the league in rebounds for seven straight seasons.

Rodman’s 10 sweeps came across two different dynasties. He first won two championships with the Pistons, where his defense, energy, and rebounding helped define one of the most physical teams in league history. Then he joined the Bulls and became a key piece in their second three-peat. With Jordan and Pippen handling the main scoring and creation, Rodman gave the Bulls something different: extra possessions, defensive versatility, and chaos on the glass.

His most important sweeps include the Pistons’ 1989 Finals sweep over the Lakers and the Bulls’ 1996 Eastern Conference finals sweep over the Magic. In both cases, Rodman’s value was not about points. It was about taking away comfort. He guarded bigger players, switched onto wings, attacked every rebound, and made games ugly for opponents. That is why his 10 sweeps fit his career perfectly. Rodman was not the easiest player to explain with box-score stats, but winning teams understood his impact.

5. Michael Cooper – 11 Playoff Sweeps

Michael Cooper is one of the best examples of a player whose value was bigger than his scoring average. He played 12 NBA seasons, all with the Lakers, and averaged 8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 steals in the regular season. In the playoffs, he averaged 9.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 steals across 168 games. Cooper was never the first option, but he was one of the most important defensive guards of his era. He won five championships, earned eight All-Defensive selections, and won Defensive Player of the Year in 1987.

His 11 playoff sweeps came during the Lakers’ Showtime years, when the team had Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Worthy, and other high-level pieces. Cooper’s job was different from theirs. He guarded elite perimeter scorers, moved the ball, ran the floor, and hit enough shots to stay on the court in big moments. That made him a perfect playoff player for that roster. He did not need the ball often, but he always had a role.

Cooper was part of several dominant Lakers runs, including the 1989 postseason, when the Lakers swept the first three rounds before losing in the Finals. His defensive work gave those teams balance. The Lakers had star power, but Cooper helped protect them against the best guards and wings in the league. His 11 sweeps show how much he meant to a dynasty that was not built only on scoring. He was the defensive piece that made the group more complete.

4. Byron Scott – 12 Playoff Sweeps

Byron Scott was one of the main guards on the Lakers dynasty, and his 12 playoff sweeps show how long he stayed inside winning basketball. Scott played 14 NBA seasons and averaged 14.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in the regular season. In the playoffs, he averaged 13.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists across 183 games. He won three championships with the Lakers and was one of the best transition scorers on those teams.

Scott fit perfectly next to Magic Johnson. He could run the floor, finish in transition, and punish defenses from the outside. That was key for the Lakers’ style. Magic pushed the pace, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar controlled the paint, James Worthy attacked the wings, and Scott gave them speed and shooting from the backcourt. His best regular season came in 1987-88, when he averaged 21.7 points and helped the Lakers win another championship.

The 1989 playoff run is one of the biggest reasons Scott ranks this high. The Lakers swept the Trail Blazers, SuperSonics, and Suns before reaching the Finals. Scott was not available for the Finals, but he was a major part of the sweep-heavy run before that. His 12 sweeps are a product of a great team, but also of a player who knew his role and gave the Lakers exactly what they needed: pace, spacing, scoring, and playoff experience.

3. Magic Johnson – 12 Playoff Sweeps

Magic Johnson is one of the main reasons the Lakers show up so much on this list. He played 13 seasons, all with the Lakers, and averaged 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 11.2 assists in the regular season. In the playoffs, the numbers stayed elite: 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 12.3 assists in 190 games. That is the real base of his case. Magic was not only a passer. He controlled the full rhythm of a series. He won five championships, three Finals MVPs, three MVPs, made 12 All-Star teams, and earned 10 All-NBA selections.

His 12 sweeps came from being the engine of one of the best playoff teams ever. The Lakers had Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Worthy, Byron Scott, Michael Cooper, and other strong pieces, but Magic was the player who connected everything. He pushed the pace, created early offense, and made every role player more useful. In a short series, that type of control is brutal. If the opponent had one weak point, Magic found it again and again.

The 1989 run explains a lot. The Lakers swept the first three rounds and reached the Finals without losing a game in the West. Magic was already a veteran by then, and the Lakers were still operating at an elite level. His place at 12 sweeps is not surprising. He was the point guard of a dynasty that not only won series, but often ended them fast.

2. LeBron James – 12 Playoff Sweeps

LeBron James is the only player near the top of this list who built this number across several different eras and teams. He won sweeps with the Cavaliers and Heat, but still has yet to get a sweep with the Lakers, which makes his case different from the Showtime Lakers names around him. LeBron has four championships, four Finals MVPs, four MVPs, 22 All-Star selections, and 21 All-NBA selections. His career is built on volume and longevity, but the playoff part is even stronger. He has played more postseason games than anyone and has spent almost two decades controlling series as a first option.

His 12 sweeps are also about how complete his teams could become when he had the right spacing and defense around him. With the Heat, he could defend, run, post up, and attack mismatches. With the Cavaliers, he carried huge offensive loads and still created easy shots for role players. With the Lakers, he’s still hunting for his first-ever sweep in the Western Conference after missing out so far.

LeBron had a chance to move past Magic Johnson’s group and tie Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at No. 1, but the Lakers lost to the Rockets last night, 115-96, in Game 4. That kept Kareem alone at 13 sweeps and left LeBron at 12. It does not hurt his place here. It only shows how rare the record is. Even LeBron, with all his playoff years, still has to chase one more flawless series win to reach the top.

1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 13 Playoff Sweeps

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sits alone at No. 1 with 13 playoff sweeps, and it fits his career. He played 20 seasons, won six championships, six MVPs, two Finals MVPs, made 19 All-Star teams, and earned 15 All-NBA selections. His regular-season numbers were massive: 24.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. In the playoffs, he played 237 games and averaged 24.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. He was elite for so long that he was part of different winning cycles, not just one run.

The important part with Kareem is that his sweeps came in different versions of his career. Early, he was the main force with the Bucks, winning the 1971 championship. Later, he became the interior anchor for the Lakers’ dynasty. Even as Magic Johnson became the main engine, Kareem was still the stable half-court answer. His skyhook gave the Lakers a shot that did not depend on pace, spacing, or matchup hunting. In playoff games, that is a huge weapon.

That is why Kareem remains the leader. He had star-level production, long career value, and the perfect team context later with the Lakers. The Rockets’ win over the Lakers in Game 4 kept him alone at the top for now. LeBron can still catch him in the future, but Kareem’s 13 sweeps remain the standard. It is a quiet record, but it says a lot about how often his teams were simply better than the opponent across a full series.