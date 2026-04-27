Lakers Player Ratings: LeBron Drops Stinker In Blowout Loss Against Rockets In Game 4

The Los Angeles Lakers got run off the floor by the Houston Rockets in Game 4, and it never really felt competitive in a 115-96 result. Sloppy turnovers, ice-cold shooting from deep, and a complete lack of rhythm offensively doomed them early, and it only snowballed from there.

Most concerning? Their leader, LeBron James, had one of his roughest playoff performances in recent memory, setting the tone for a night to forget. Did the Lakers simply have no energy after doing most of the work in the series and holding a 3-0 series lead coming into the game?

Probably, but we can also say that the Rockets played with nothing to lose. Here are the Lakers’ player ratings.

Deandre Ayton: A-

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 10 REB, 2 TOV, 9-12 FG, 1-1 FT, 25 MIN

Deandre Ayton was one of the few bright spots, dominating his touches inside with efficient finishing. He controlled the glass and gave the Lakers a reliable scoring option when everything else stalled. The problem? They didn’t lean into him nearly enough.

Rui Hachimura: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 6-10 FG, 1-2 3PT, 30 MIN

Rui Hachimura played a clean, efficient game and did his job on both ends. He knocked down shots, didn’t force anything, and competed defensively. In a game that spiraled, he was one of the few who stayed composed.

Marcus Smart: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 3 BLK, 4 TOV, 3-8 FG, 0-2 3PT, 3-3 FT, 31 MIN

Marcus Smart brought defensive intensity as always, making plays with steals and blocks that briefly sparked life. But the turnovers and inconsistent offense kept him from truly swinging the game. It was a gritty performance, just not a clean one.

Jarred Vanderbilt: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 4 REB, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 4-6 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-1 FT, 14 MIN

Vanderbilt brought his usual energy and activity, crashing the glass and finishing efficiently. He didn’t try to do too much and played within himself. In limited minutes, he was productive.

Dalton Knecht: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 3 REB, 2-3 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-2 FT, 7 MIN

Knecht gave the Lakers a quick scoring punch off the bench. He came in confident, knocked down shots, and didn’t hesitate. Honestly, he probably earned a longer look the way things were going.

Bronny James: B-

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 1 TOV, 2-5 FG, 1-4 3PT, 15 MIN

Bronny had some nice playmaking moments, moving the ball and creating for others. The shot wasn’t fully there, but the feel for the game showed up. Solid development minutes in a tough situation.

Jake LaRavia: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 3 REB, 2 TOV, 2-5 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT, 16 MIN

LaRavia had moments, but the inconsistency showed. A couple of nice plays were offset by turnovers and missed opportunities. It was an up-and-down stint overall.

Nick Smith Jr.: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1-3 3PT, 2-5 FG, 1 TOV, 7 MIN

Smith showed flashes with his scoring ability, but it was brief and a bit scattered. He hit a shot, missed a couple, and didn’t fully settle in. Still, there’s something there offensively.

Luke Kennard: C+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 2 TOV, 3-8 FG, 0-3 3PT, 1-1 FT, 32 MIN

Kennard’s role is simple—hit shots—and he just didn’t do that tonight. The looks were there, but the jumper wasn’t falling, which clogged the spacing for everyone else. When he’s off, it shrinks the floor in a hurry.

LeBron James: C

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 4 REB, 9 AST, 8 TOV, 2-9 FG, 0-3 3PT, 6-6 FT, 33 MIN

LeBron just never found his footing, and the turnovers were absolutely killer. You could live with the missed shots, but the sloppy ball-handling constantly fueled Houston’s transition game and put the Lakers on their heels. Even his playmaking felt off rhythm; this was one of those rare nights where everything looked a step slow.

Jaxson Hayes: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1 BLK, 1-2 FG, 0-2 FT, 15 MIN

Hayes provided some rim protection but didn’t make much impact beyond that. Missed free throws and limited offensive involvement kept his night quiet. Pretty neutral overall.

Maxi Kleber: C

Game Stats: 1 PT, 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1-2 FT, 7 MIN

Kleber’s impact was minimal in his short run. He moved the ball fine but didn’t get involved as a scorer. Just a low-usage stint.

Adou Thiero: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 TOV, 1-1 FG, 1-1 FT, 6 MIN

Thiero had a quick, efficient cameo but didn’t play long enough to leave a real mark. No mistakes outside of a turnover, but also not much influence.