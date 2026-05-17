NBA Executive Believes AJ Dybantsa’s Worst-Case Outcome Is Andrew Wiggins

AJ Dybantsa has been viewed as the clear No. 1 prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft for months, and now one NBA executive has made a fascinating comparison about his floor that is sparking major debate across basketball circles.

According to The Athletic reporters Josh Robbins and David Aldridge, one executive told them the Washington Wizards should simply draft Dybantsa and not overthink the process.

“Take AJ and sleep like a baby,” the executive reportedly said.

But the most interesting part came afterward. The executive claimed Dybantsa’s absolute worst-case outcome would be a career similar to Andrew Wiggins.

Honestly, that says more about how highly NBA teams view Dybantsa than it does about Wiggins.

Because while Wiggins never became the generational superstar many expected after being selected No. 1 overall in 2014, he still carved out a highly successful NBA career. Across 12 seasons, Wiggins has averaged 18.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 45.1% from the field and 36.2% from three-point range.

He made an All-Star team, became an NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors in 2022, and developed into one of the better perimeter defenders in basketball. During that championship run, Wiggins was arguably Golden State’s second-best player behind Stephen Curry.

That is not a bust. If Dybantsa’s ‘worst-case’ scenario becomes an All-Star caliber two-way wing who helps win championships, then the hype around him starts making much more sense.

And statistically, Dybantsa already looks like one of the best wing prospects in years.

During his freshman season at Brigham Young University, Dybantsa averaged 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals while shooting 51.0% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range in 35 games.

He led the nation in scoring while constantly facing double teams and defensive attention. Scouts love his explosiveness, shot creation, transition scoring, and defensive upside. Many evaluators believe he has true superstar potential on both ends of the floor.

That is why seven of the 10 executives surveyed by The Athletic reportedly selected Dybantsa as the obvious No. 1 pick.

Still, the Wizards are in an interesting position. Reports continue suggesting Washington is at least considering trade-down scenarios despite owning the top pick. The franchise reportedly does not fully view Dybantsa as an instant franchise savior yet, especially with elite prospects like Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson also available.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz have reportedly explored aggressive trade-up scenarios because of Dybantsa’s interest in staying in Utah after starring at BYU.

At the NBA Draft Combine, Dybantsa only strengthened his stock further. Reports suggested he dominated one of the toughest shooting drills while continuing to impress teams with his size, athleticism, and confidence.

The comparison to Wiggins might sound harsh initially because of the unrealistic expectations attached to No. 1 picks. But in reality, calling Andrew Wiggins your worst possible outcome is one of the strongest endorsements a draft prospect could receive.