Cameron Boozer Believes One Trait Sets Him Apart From 2026 Draft Class

Cameron Boozer believes one trait separates him from every other elite player in the loaded 2026 NBA Draft class, and it has nothing to do with scoring, athleticism, or highlights.

Speaking during the NBA Draft Combine press conference, Boozer explained exactly what he thinks makes him different from top prospects like AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson, and that is his mentality.

“I think my mind for sure. I think my feel for the game, my competitiveness, my will to win, those are the biggest things that translate… Competitiveness and the will to win. I think what I do every day, showing up and doing the right things, affects people. Once one person starts doing it, everyone starts doing it, especially if it’s the best player doing it. That’s something for sure.”

That answer perfectly explains why NBA teams are so high on Boozer despite constant debates about upside and athletic explosiveness, because nobody questions whether he impacts winning.

Boozer is projected to go No. 3 overall in several mock drafts following the NBA Lottery, with the Memphis Grizzlies emerging as one of the most likely landing spots.

And statistically, the case is overwhelming. During his freshman season at Duke University, Boozer averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 55.6% from the field and 39.1% from three-point range.

Those numbers alone placed him among the most productive freshmen in college basketball history. But executives and scouts consistently point toward his intangibles more than the box score.

Boozer has built a reputation as a culture setter and leader at every level of basketball. He led Columbus High School to four straight Florida state championships, won three Nike EYBL titles, and captured a gold medal with Team USA.

Winning follows him everywhere. That matters even more for rebuilding franchises selecting near the top of the draft. The Grizzlies, for example, are entering a possible new era after trading Jaren Jackson Jr. and potentially exploring Ja Morant trade scenarios this offseason. Memphis needs stability, leadership, and a dependable half-court offense.

Boozer checks every box. Even concerns surrounding his athleticism have started fading after his strong combine performances. According to reports, Boozer tested faster than several more athletic prospects during combine drills while also measuring at 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan. He reportedly shot extremely well during shooting drills, too.

What makes Boozer unique is how polished his game already feels. He scores in the post, passes at a high level, rebounds consistently, spaces the floor, and processes the game like a veteran player. Many scouts believe he has one of the safest floors in the entire class. The ceiling debate still exists because Dybantsa and Peterson possess more explosive shot creation upside.

But Boozer clearly believes leadership and mentality separate him from the rest of the field.