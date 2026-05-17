Dillon Brooks Explains Why Michael Jordan Is The GOAT Over LeBron James

Dillon Brooks is once again going viral for comments involving LeBron James, this time explaining exactly why he believes Michael Jordan remains the greatest basketball player ever.

Speaking on RAY LIVE TV, Brooks gave a blunt explanation for why Jordan sits above LeBron in his personal GOAT rankings.

“Michael Jordan is just more efficient when it comes to winning. He has more championships and more clutch wins. He played six or seven fewer seasons than LeBron James. Michael Jordan won three in a row twice. LeBron never even repeated.”

The comments immediately exploded online because Brooks has built a long history of publicly challenging and criticizing LeBron over the years. Few players in the NBA have gone after LeBron as aggressively as Brooks has both on and off the court.

From trash talk during playoff series to postgame interviews and viral podcast moments, Brooks has consistently positioned himself as one of LeBron’s loudest critics. Earlier this postseason, Brooks went viral again after appearing to stare down LeBron during a playoff battle between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

He has also previously called LeBron the most overrated player in the NBA while firing shots at Draymond Green as well. At the same time, Brooks has strangely balanced criticism with respect. In previous interviews, he included LeBron on his personal Mount Rushmore of basketball despite repeatedly attacking him publicly. Brooks also admitted he enjoys trash-talking LeBron because of the challenge and attention that comes with battling one of the greatest players ever.

Still, this latest GOAT debate comment hit differently because Brooks directly leaned into one of the biggest arguments Jordan supporters use against LeBron.

Championship dominance. Jordan famously went 6-0 in the NBA Finals and completed two separate three-peats with the Chicago Bulls. LeBron, meanwhile, has won four championships across multiple franchises but never managed three consecutive titles.

Brooks also referenced longevity versus dominance. Jordan played 15 NBA seasons overall, while LeBron just completed his record-breaking 23rd season. Supporters of Jordan often argue that his peak dominance was greater, while LeBron supporters counter with longevity, versatility, statistical production, and sustained excellence across two decades.

The debate will likely never end. LeBron continues adding to his legacy even at 41 years old. During the 2026 playoffs, he averaged 23.1 points, 7.8 assists, and 6.1 rebounds despite the Lakers eventually getting swept by Oklahoma City in the second round.

Meanwhile, Jordan’s legacy remains untouchable for many former and current players because of his perfect Finals record, scoring dominance, defensive impact, and killer mentality. Brooks clearly falls into that category.

Ironically, despite constantly criticizing LeBron publicly, Brooks has often found himself on the losing end when facing him in playoff situations. LeBron eliminated Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies during their heated 2023 playoff series after Brooks repeatedly poked at him throughout the matchup.

But one thing has stayed consistent. Dillon Brooks has never been afraid to say exactly what he thinks about LeBron James, and this latest Michael Jordan versus LeBron debate only added another chapter to their strange ongoing rivalry.