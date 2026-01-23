Dillon Brooks Gets Honest On Why He Constantly Trash-Talks LeBron James

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks is known for his long-standing rivalry with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. With Brooks often seen jawing and talking trash to James, it is abundantly clear that the Suns forward makes every attempt to gain an edge over his rival.

During a recent appearance on Agent 00’s livestream, Dillon Brooks even pointed out the real reason why he finds it easy to talk trash to LeBron James at this stage in his career. He revealed:

“If it was LeBron five years ago, then it’d be different. Maybe like six years ago. Miami Bron, you’re not really talking s**t to him, because then it’s like blow-by, dunk, he’s got more game to him, more agile.”

“Right now, he’s like, like I’ve always been saying, he’s like old. You can like, press up on him, cut him off from spots. You know the moves he’s going to do, so you can always chirp a little bit.”

Brooks added that there are times when James tries to talk back, but tends not to, primarily since he [Brooks] has more to say. Regardless, it is evident that the Suns forward is picking his battles in this scenario.

Despite his trash-talking attempts with LeBron James, Dillon Brooks hasn’t enjoyed much success in head-to-head matchups with the Lakers’ superstar. In 26 games against each other, James comes out on top with a 17-9 winning record.

Statistically, James dominates with averages of 23.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game. Meanwhile, Brooks has put up 12.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists against the four-time NBA champion.

Although Brooks goes after James, he has also shown respect to the 41-year-old. With James earning a mention on Brooks’ Mount Rushmore, though after some hesitation, the Suns forward credited the 21-time All-Star for his greatness.

Dillon Brooks Trolls The Rockets And The Warriors On Livestream

Dillon Brooks has gained notoriety as a troll in the NBA. This was put on display again during his appearance on Agent 00’s livestream, when the Suns forward openly trolled his former team, the Houston Rockets, along with the Golden State Warriors, after they lost.

“Did Houston lose today? I hope they did,” he commented while checking the scores. “Oh, Houston lost. Embiid played. And Golden State lost. Perfect.”

Brooks’ response to the Rockets’ loss comes as no surprise. Given that the team traded him in the offseason as part of the package to bring Kevin Durant over, it is understandable why he feels some animosity toward them.

With the Warriors, Brooks’ aversion dates back to his time with the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks was a core member of the Grizzlies when the rivalry with the Warriors was forming. Although this was short-lived, since the forward was shipped off to Houston soon after, it is evident that the emotions haven’t faded.