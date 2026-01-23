LeBron James Wants To Finish The Season With The Lakers, But His Response Isn’t Very Convincing

LeBron James claims that he intends to finish the season with the Lakers, but his response suggest otherwise.

Jan 13, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) wears a patch affixed to the upper right chest to celebrate his record-setting 23rd NBA season during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
LeBron James has recently been dragged into a flurry of trade rumors following reports of his fallout with Jeanie Buss. Although the Lakers been quick to address these matters, the result has brought James’ future with the Los Angeles Lakers into question.

Following the Lakers’ 112-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night, The Athletic’s Dan Woike asked LeBron James about his plans to finish the season with the Purple and Gold. The superstar responded:

“I’m good. I’m good… I’m good… Everybody’s crazy. Everybody’s f*****g crazy.”

James’ response leaves a lot to the imagination, which isn’t a promising thing in a franchise like Los Angeles. With the Lakers constantly under the media spotlight, the team is perpetually scrutinized for every small action.

Before his parting statement, however, James shared his thoughts on his eight-year-long tenure in Los Angeles, the longest he has spent with a single team over his illustrious career.

“I thought it was good, but somebody could see it another way,” James stated. “At the end of the day, how I represented this franchise, and what I wanted to do represent this franchise, from when I got here until now, has been with the utmost respect, honor, and dignity.

“And I’ll say loyalty. I mean, s**t, I’ve played here longer than pretty much any other franchise I’ve played for, besides Cleveland. That was a seven and a four.”

Although LeBron James’ comment suggests that he intends to finish the season with the Purple and Gold, there is no real assurance that this will come to pass. With the trade deadline drawing closer and given the Lakers’ current position, the likelihood of James heading out of Los Angeles seems to be growing.

Currently, there are a handful of teams that could benefit from acquiring the Lakers’ superstar. As one of the most experienced players in the NBA, James has tremendous value as a veteran leader and a contributor on a team with championship aspirations.

Despite being 41, LeBron James is averaging 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game. During L.A.’s recent matchup against the Clippers, he posted 23 points, five rebounds, six assists, and two steals, demonstrating his ability to have an impact on both ends of the floor.

Although pursuing trades could align with the Lakers’ interests to make roster upgrades, making a deal is completely dependent on James’ willingness to be traded. With his no-trade clause effectively nullifying any potential moves, the Lakers’ hands are tied.

While this implies that LeBron James is likely to finish this season with the Lakers, it doesn’t necessitate that he will retire a Laker. With reports indicating that the Golden State Warriors may be interested in pursuing the superstar forward in free agency this summer, James could find himself joining a new team to play out the final years of his professional career.

