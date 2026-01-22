Warriors Reportedly Plan To Pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo And LeBron James In Offseason

The Warriors are expected to explore major star-driven scenarios as the offseason picture begins to take shape.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Apr 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The landscape has shifted for the Golden State Warriors, and all eyes are on GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. as the team looks to adjust in the wake of Jimmy Butler’s injury. With options limited at this trade deadline, the real action may come this summer, when a number of options are expected to open up.

Specifically, NBA insider Jake Fischer pointed out two high-profile targets that could emerge this summer: Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James. While Giannis isn’t yet available, the Warriors plan to be in the mix if/when he hits the market. Similarly, they will pursue LeBron James once his contract expires and he becomes an unrestricted free agent in June.

These are ambitious targets for the Warriors, but they need more star power in the wake of Jimmy Butler’s injury. At 25-20 (eighth in the West), they were already teetering on the play-in line before losing their second-best player for the season. But with Stephen Curry still balling (averaging 27.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 46.8% shooting and 38.7% shooting from three this season), the Warriors cannot wait for Butler’s recovery.

As the situation in Milwaukee becomes increasingly unstable, the Warriors consider Giannis one of their top targets. The logistics of a trade would be complicated to negotiate, but there isn’t a price the Warriors aren’t willing to pay if it means pairing Curry with a 2x MVP and NBA champion. While Giannis has maintained his loyalty publicly, teams are circling in wait for a breakup, and Golden State has the means to form a compelling package with Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and whoever else the Bucks ask for in a deal.

Meanwhile, LeBron James lurks as a dream acquisition for the Warriors. At 41 years old, he’s not the high-impact player he used to be, but he still holds a lot of value with averages of 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 51.0% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three this season. In the last year of his contract, the NBA legend is up for free agency this summer, and the Warriors are one of several teams expected to show interest.

While his future with the Lakers is still uncertain, the Warriors make an ideal fit if he opts for a change of scenery. He can play with a fellow legend and NBA rival in Stephen Curry while getting to stay in California, the place he has planted his roots for years now. Financially, James might have to take a discount to make it work, but it’s the scenario fans have been quietly rooting for for years now.

Ultimately, the Warriors are still assessing their options as they pivot to build a contender around their star. Anything is on the table right now, but they already have plans in place to pursue some reinforcements that will put them back in a position of power in the West.

Nico Martinez
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
