JJ Redick Confirms Lakers Appreciate LeBron James After Reported Beef With Jeanie Buss

JJ Redick spoke candidly about LeBron James and his role inside the Lakers organization.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and head coach JJ Redick against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ahead of the Lakers’ game against the Clippers on Thursday, head coach JJ Redick offered some clarity on the situation with LeBron James. Following recent reports of a rift between James and team CEO Jeanie Buss, Redick came out publicly in support of his star while detailing his own experience coaching the four-time champion.

“Everybody in this organization appreciates LeBron and appreciates what he’s done for the Lakers,” wrote ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “He’s carried on the legacy and also, truthfully, the burden of being a superstar for the Los Angeles Lakers for eight years, and he’s done it with class. Personally, I’ve enjoyed coaching him at the highest level – 10 out of 10. That’s not to say LeBron and I don’t have our disagreements, but I know with that guy, he’s going to put everything into this. And it’s been awesome to coach.”

The whole Lakers organization is feeling the tension right now after a scandelous report exposed a rift between LeBron James and team management. Specifically, the report highlighted Buss’ growing resentment toward James, built on years of finger-pointing and accommodating for the NBA legend. It’s alleged that Buss thinks of LeBron as ‘ungrateful’ for their time together and that she tried to trade him back in 2022, at the peak of her frustrations.

James, who joined back in 2018, is notoriously high-maintenance as a superstar, and his presence can often fill the entire locker room. On the Lakers, he’s been calling the shots for years, and he has continually pushed the team to make win-now moves over building for the future. With mixed results, the Lakers have now shifted their focus to Luka Doncic as James finishes out the final year of his deal.

For Redick, all the noise fails to capture the experience of working with LeBron James. He has embraced being a Laker since his arrival, managing to avoid any scandal or controversy that might impact his success. He has never complained about the pressure and has never struggled living up to the Lakers’ standards. All the while, he continues to provide a timeless game on the court while making his teammates better and smarter with every play.

So while working with James isn’t always smooth-sailing, the Lakers are better off with his presence and impact on the team. In the end, while his fame and ego have grown after 22 years in the NBA, the Lakers want and accept LeBron for everything he brings, and they are grateful for what he’s provided.

What comes next is impossible to know, but the franchise has some big decisions to make this summer. As a free agent, James will have complete control over his next destination, and it may very well be his last. But while he’s still in a Laker jersey, the team wants to make it clear where they stand and how much they’ve come to appreciate the consistency he gives them.

