Dillon Brooks Selects His Rival, LeBron James, On His Mount Rushmore

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) at Mortgage Matchup Center.
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dillon Brooks has built a reputation as one of the loudest antagonists in the NBA, especially when it comes to LeBron James. From trash talk to on-court confrontations to blunt postgame quotes, Brooks has never hidden his disdain. That is what made his answer when asked about his Mount Rushmore of basketball so revealing. Brooks said his four were Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, and, with some hesitation, he named LeBron James.

For a player who has openly called LeBron a ‘social media junkie’ and mocked his clutch shooting, the inclusion was striking. It was not a soft answer or not media-trained. It was honest. Brooks may dislike LeBron the competitor, but he respects LeBron the basketball player enough to place him among the four most important figures in NBA history.

That distinction matters. Brooks’s rivalry with LeBron has always been about competition, not the denial of greatness. He guards him hard, bumps him, and taunts him. He tries to drag him into uncomfortable moments. Yet none of that erases what LeBron represents to the league. Brooks, acknowledging that, publicly cuts through the caricature many fans have of him as someone who hates just to hate.

It also reinforces something LeBron has dealt with for two decades. Even his loudest critics often end up conceding his place in history. Brooks did exactly that. You can challenge LeBron, annoy him, and can even disrespect him in the moment. But pretending he is not an all-time great crosses into delusion, and Brooks did not go there.

What makes the answer even more interesting is the timing. Brooks has been in the middle of another strong season, embracing his role as an edge setter and defensive tone changer. He’s having a career year with the Phoenix Suns, averaging 20.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 44.1% from the field and 34.7% from three-point range.

Brooks thrives on friction, and his game feeds off confrontation. LeBron has long been one of his favorite targets because of what it represents. If you can bother LeBron, you matter. If you can get under his skin, you belong on the stage.

There is also a generational layer to this. Brooks grew up watching LeBron dominate the league. His entire NBA career exists inside the LeBron era. In fact, past tweets from Brooks show him raving about LeBron in 2012.

Dillon Brooks Selects His Rival, LeBron James, On His Mount Rushmore
Credit: Dillon Brooks/ X

In the end, Brooks’ Mount Rushmore answer revealed more respect than any compliment ever could. Rivalries are loud. Greatness is undeniable. Dillon Brooks understands both.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Jan 13, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) makes a three-point shot against the Portland Trail Blazers in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images 3-Team Trade Idea Helps Warriors Address Key Roster Issues, Kings Land Future Star, Bulls Add Veteran Depth
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like