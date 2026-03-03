Rudy Gobert Throws Shade At His Teammates As He Reveals What Timberwolves Are Missing

Veteran wingman Kyle Anderson just returned to Minnesota after brief stints with multiple different teams. As he prepares to re-take the court and don a Timberwolves jersey once again, center Rudy Gobert made it clear that he’s rejoicing in his return. In fact, during a chat with the media before Tuesday’s game, he threw some shade at his other teammates while he explained what he’s missed about Anderson’s impact.

“I think just passing the ball,” said Gobert. “I’ll be honest, I’ll be straight up. Yeah, someone who is looking to pass the ball to his teammates. Simple, right? But, yeah, he’s a connector, someone who makes plays for his teammates.”

It was Gobert’s not-so-subtle way of calling his teammates selfish, and the numbers support his perspective. With an average of 6.3 shot attempts per game, Gobert’s touches are the lowest they’ve been since the 2015-16 season, when he was only in his third NBA season. Plus, as a team, the Timberwolves rank 14th in assists per game at just 26.5 per game, on par with the Hornets and Pistons.

Specifically, Gobert seems to be calling out his co-stars (like he has before), Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, who are known to take the majority of the team’s shots offensively. While they are the most capable scorers, the frequency of their isolation possessions often ices out the others (like Gobert).

Anderson, who was with the Timberwolves from 2022 to 2024, is a versatile two-way forward who will add depth and flexibility to the rotation. Best of all, he’s not demanding offensively as someone who can play within the flow of the game without demanding shots. Having him on the floor should encourage more ball movement, opening up the floor for everyone, and adding some unpredictability to the offense. This season, in 24 games, he’s averaging 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 56.3% shooting from the field and 66.7% shooting from three.

At fourth in the standings (38-23), the Timberwolves are already in a good position to make a deep playoff run, but they will have some steep competition in the West. With the Thunder, Spurs, and Rockets ahead of them (the Nuggets just half a game back), the margin for error is slim, and the last thing Minnesota needs is infighting among the players.

Ultimately, only time will tell how the wolves adjust, but Gobert needs to make the most of whatever opportunity is given. If he wants a bigger place in the offense, he’ll have to earn it, and that means showing Edwards that he’s worth more time with the ball.