Dillon Brooks Goes Viral For ‘Staring Down’ LeBron James In Game 4 Of Lakers vs. Thunder

NBA fans react to Dillon Brooks attending Lakers vs. Thunder Game 4 potentially just to watch LeBron James get eliminated.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

LeBron James and the Lakers had their season on the line in Game 4 against the Thunder tonight. Dillon Brooks decided to attend this fixture tonight and had seats right underneath the Lakers’ basket in the first quarter.

Less than four minutes into the game, the Prime broadcast team spotted him sitting courtside while wearing some expensive-looking chains and some bling for his teeth as well.

 

The 41-year-old Lakers veteran went to the free-throw line with the game tied at 7-7, and the broadcast caught Brooks’ eyes fixated on James and him laughing without even blinking. It could very much be that he was laughing at something that someone sitting beside him said, but it clearly looked different to NBA fans watching from home.

 

The Lakers’ fans flooded social media as they believed Brooks was only attending the game to celebrate the Lakers’ imminent elimination. But they completely ignored the fact that two of his national teammates, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort, are playing for the Thunder and could be securing their place in the Western Conference Finals tonight.

“Courtside hatewatch lmfaoo.”

“Bro pulled up to watch LeBron get swept.”

“The ultimate troll.”

“Imagine your season ends and in your free time, you watch your rival get swept.”

“That seat placement is diabolical energy.”

“Wanted to watch the live retirement.”

Some of the Lakers’ fans also hoped that Brooks’ courtside presence would fuel LeBron James into pulling off a miracle. Others also poked fun at him for going from a “villain” to a courtside fan.

 

There is a good chance that this is being blown out of proportion by the fans. We cannot speak on Dillon Brooks’ behalf about his intentions for coming to the game. But what really irks me personally is that Brooks got swept by the same team in the last round (the Thunder), so now even attending Game 4 tonight to celebrate their success disappoints the competitor in me.

But, if he did come with the dual intention of trash-talking LeBron James on his way out of potentially his last game in the NBA, I respect the commitment to the rivalry.

James and Brooks’ rivalry goes back all the way to 2021, and it peaked in 2023 when the Grizzlies faced the Lakers in the playoffs. Even recently, Brooks called James overrated, old, and predictable during the 2025-26 regular season.

It will be interesting to see if any of the players addresses his presence in the crowd today. That might give us more information on why exactly he attended this game.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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