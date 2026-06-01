Fever Beat Writer Debunks Skip Bayless’ False Stephanie White Firing Report

The Indiana Fever lost 100-84 to the Portland Fire on Saturday night, their second straight defeat. That was the actual story. What followed had nothing to do with basketball.

Skip Bayless posted on X Sunday, claiming the Fever had fired head coach Stephanie White after a sideline clash with Caitlin Clark, writing “No surprise: Stephanie White reportedly out after repeated in-game clashes with Caitlin Clark.” The post spread fast.

Indy Star Fever beat writer Chloe Peterson shut it down within 90 minutes.

“For those that have seen Skip Bayless’ tweet about reports of Stephanie White being let go from the Fever: I’m told there is absolutely no validity to that report,” Peterson wrote. “Stephanie White is still the head coach in Indiana.”

ESPN’s Alexa Philippou followed with a confirmation straight from the team.

Bayless had lifted his information from a known troll account on X, Fever Updates, which had posted fabricated updates claiming White was out and that Iowa coach Jan Jensen was set to take over in Indianapolis. The post drew a community note almost immediately. Skip Bayless still has not deleted it. Rather than correct himself, Bayless moved the goalposts.

“Now they’re saying reports are erroneous about Stephanie White. But the point is, she won’t last much longer clashing during games with CAITLIN CLARK, even if her issues with Caitlin are mostly valid,” he wrote in a follow-up.

The original incident that sparked all of this was real, even if Skip Bayless ‘ report was not. During a timeout against Portland, White was seen in a heated exchange with Clark, who then threw her hands up before being pulled for rookie Raven Johnson. Clark finished with 6 points on 1-of-7 shooting in just 21 minutes, limited by five fouls. It was one of her worst outings of the young season. White addressed the substitution directly after the game.

“AB is still in a minutes restriction, so that’s why she’s coming out, and that’s typically around the same time that we’ve taken Caitlin out before,” White said. Clark, for her part, kept it simple when asked about the Fever’s defensive struggles. “Officiating wasn’t our problem tonight,” she said.

Skip Bayless Borrowed From A Troll Account, And The WNBA World Noticed

Skip Bayless has largely stayed away from WNBA coverage, which made Sunday’s post all the more jarring. He cited no verified source, and the account he appeared to pull from has a documented history of publishing fake Fever news. Fans and journalists called it out in real time.

“No, the point is you took something you saw on a KNOWN troll account and posted it as fact,” one user wrote.

Another added: “So you aren’t going to own that you had bad sourcing or were just wrong? That’s typical Skip.”

A third put it bluntly: “Do some fact-checking just ONCE instead of running your mouth.”

White’s job security was never realistically in question. She is the 2023 WNBA Coach of the Year and led Indiana to the semifinals last season without Clark for most of the year. The Fever were one win from the Finals. One tense sideline moment during a bad loss does not erase that track record, and no one with actual access to the organization suggested it did.

Clark is still averaging 20.1 points, 8.1 assists, and 4.0 rebounds this season, and the Fever sit at 4-4. The tension on Saturday was real, but it was also a product of two competitive people in a 21-point hole. Indiana has time to steady itself. The next test comes Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the Atlanta Dream, where results will matter far more than rumors lifted from fake accounts.