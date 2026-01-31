Dillon Brooks Calls LeBron James Most Overrated Player In NBA; Fires Shot At Draymond Green

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks appeared on content creator Neon’s latest livestream and took another shot at Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. When asked to name the most overrated player in the NBA today, Brooks named James after some deliberation.

“I’ll probably say LeBron right now,” Brooks said. “… I feel like he overrated right now. I feel like his time is coming to an end. He gotta pass that on to one of our World guys. Like a Luka [Doncic] or Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander].”

This Brooks-James rivalry had died down a little bit in recent years, but has reignited this season. Tempers have flared when they’ve been on the court together. Most notably, James was fuming after Brooks swatted the ball at him during a game between the Lakers and Suns on Dec. 14. He’d be the one getting the last laugh that day, though.

In the closing stages of the game, Brooks was angry that James wasn’t called for a foul after making contact and got in his face. That earned him his second technical of the night, leading to an ejection. Brooks had just given the Suns the lead with 12.2 seconds remaining, and they’d end up losing 116-114 after his ejection.

Days later, Brooks fired multiple shots at James. He called him a social media junkie and claimed he’d have airballed the game-winner.

Brooks, of course, started firing these shots during his time with the Memphis Grizzlies when he faced off against James and the Lakers in the first round of the 2023 playoffs. He had made some unflattering comments back then, and they horribly backfired. The Lakers would win the series in six games, leaving Brooks with egg on his face.

That didn’t stop Brooks from firing shots, though. As for why that’s the case, the 30-year-old just doesn’t fear James at this stage of his career. Brooks admitted he wouldn’t be talking trash if this were James at his peak during his time with the Miami Heat. That would indeed have been a foolish decision.

That admission shows that Brooks does recognize James’ greatness. He actually did show some respect to the 41-year-old on this stream later.

“One of the legends,” Brooks stated. “You gotta respect him in that aspect, for sure.”

Brooks has also included James on his NBA Mount Rushmore. Simply put, he just doesn’t think much of the player that the Lakers superstar is today.

As for Brooks’ comment about James being overrated, that seems a bit off. The 21-time All-Star is no longer considered a top-10 player in the NBA today.

James is averaging 21.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game in 2025-26. There are plenty around who don’t believe he should be an All-Star this year, and NBA analyst Zach Lowe has claimed there are 12 American players who are better than him now. No one is overrating James anymore.

Dillon Brooks Is Not A Fan Of NBA Players Podcasting

James isn’t the only future Hall of Famer Brooks has repeatedly gone after. He and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green have had their differences, and he fired a shot at him during this stream as well for podcasting.

“I be getting on dudes that want to do the podcast when they’re playing,” Brooks said. “… They’re all terrible.”

When Neon asked Brooks if he didn’t like Green’s podcast, he made it clear that he does not.

“He talk too much,” Brooks stated. “… They’re not good because it’s so focused on [podcasts].”

You better believe Green is going to have a lot to say about this on The Draymond Green Show. The Suns will also be taking on the Warriors on Feb. 5, and you wouldn’t be surprised if these two get at it during the game.

The Suns have two games left against the Lakers as well in this regular season, and they will be must-watch television.