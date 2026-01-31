Rockets Player Ratings: Role Players Step Up To Overcome Flagg’s Scoring Outburst

Houston didn’t have the loudest individual stat line of the night; that belonged to Cooper Flagg, but they absolutely had the steadier team. While the Mavericks leaned on one explosive scorer, the Rockets countered with waves of contributions, timely defense, and just enough shot-making to stay in control when things got tight. It wasn’t always pretty, but it was composed, and that’s what separated the two sides.

What stood out most was how comfortable Houston looked playing through different options. Kevin Durant didn’t need to carry the scoring load, Amen Thompson orchestrated the tempo, and multiple role players stepped into key moments without hesitation. It was the kind of win that doesn’t scream dominance on the surface, yet quietly shows why this group is becoming harder to rattle as the season rolls on.

Amen Thompson: A

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST, 2 STL, 7-15 FG, 7-9 FT, 41 MIN

Thompson kept and ran the smoothest and most controlled tempo of the game. He effectively pushed the ball off the rebounds, discovered shooters in motion, and confidently attacked the rim. Thompson’s talent in getting downhill caused problems for the Mavs’ defense. It caused them to rotate, and the near triple-double showcased the numerous ways in which he impacted the game. The off-the-charts offensive and defensive impact nearly gave Thompson a triple-double.

Jabari Smith Jr.: A-

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 3 BLK, 7-13 FG, 3-5 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 33 MIN

Smith appeared to be sure and clear of mind, which, with the past, typically means he is poised to have a great game. He made them pay for leaving him so open. The three blocks were very crucial. Smith erased a couple of drives that could’ve shifted momentum in the Mavs’ favor.

Tari Eason: A-

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 7-15 FG, 3-5 3-PT FG, 31 MIN

Eason played like a guy who knew his energy would matter. He crashed the glass, jumped passing lanes, and shot catch-and-shoot threes without thinking. Every time Dallas threatened to build a run, he seemed to be in the middle of a hustle play that steadied things.

Josh Okogie: A-

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 5-11 FG, 3-6 3-PT FG, 21 MIN

This was classic Okogie impact. He defended with edge, chased shooters over screens, and knocked down open threes when the ball swung his way. The energy he brought off the bench changed the pace of the game.

Kevin Durant: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 6-17 FG, 1-4 3-PT FG, 38 MIN

This wasn’t one of Durant’s smooth scoring nights, and you could tell early his jumper didn’t have its usual rhythm. What stood out instead was how he adjusted. He moved the ball quickly, drew help from defenders, and trusted teammates to finish plays. Eight assists from KD tell you he read the game correctly, even when the shots weren’t dropping.

Alperen Sengun: B

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 14 REB, 7 AST, 2 TOV, 6-20 FG, 2-4 FT, 35 MIN

It just seemed to be a rough night for a lot of players when there was pressure around the rim. Although this was not Alperen Sengun’s best game offensively, he was still active around the rim and generated a lot of second-chance opportunities with 14 boards. He also had 7 assists, and despite hustling and not having close touch around the rim, he also facilitated, which allowed for Houston to have additional opportunities to score. He was active around the rim and managed to be a presence despite not scoring a lot.

Clint Capela: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3-6 FG, 13 MIN

Capela offered Houston some grinding minutes in the paint. He set some good screens, finished the looks he got, and during his minutes, he helped Dallas not dominate the rim.

Reed Sheppard: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 3-8 FG, 0-4 3-PT FG, 17 MIN

The shot wasn’t falling from deep, but Sheppard still found ways to help. He was active defensively and didn’t force bad looks just to break the slump. The steals and weakside help block were the kind of plays coaches remember.

Dorian Finney-Smith: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 1-3 FG, 0-2 3-PT FG, 10 MIN

Not enough time to make an impact. 2 points in 10 minutes with 1 rebound, 1 assist, and 1 block is not a big enough impact to say that you played a strong enough role in the game. There isn’t enough time or focus to allow for an offensive impact.