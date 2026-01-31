Lakers Miss Out On Two Targets With Cavaliers, Kings, And Bulls Set To Finalize 3-Team Trade

The Lakers missed out on the two players who had been deemed to be realistic targets.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Denver, Colorado, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) reacts after a basket in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

We are finally getting a big trade in this 2025-26 NBA season, and it’s one that the Los Angeles Lakers might not be too happy about. NBA insider Shams Charania reports that the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, and Chicago Bulls are set to complete a three-team trade.

Cleveland Cavaliers receive – Dennis Schroder, Keon Ellis

Sacramento Kings receive – De’Andre Hunter

Chicago Bulls receive – Dario Saric, two second-round picks

The Lakers had been linked to six players ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline, with De’Andre Hunter and Keon Ellis being two of them. Hunter and Ellis had been picked as the most realistic trade targets among the six, and they’ve missed out on both.

As for why they didn’t get them, Lakers insider Dan Woike had an explanation.

“The Lakers desires to not take on money beyond this year made Hunter less than ideal, and the Lakers didn’t have the draft assets (or the desire to take on longer money) to get them Ellis.”

The Lakers’ prioritizing having cap space in the future makes you wonder whether they will make any trades before this deadline. This might just be their roster the rest of the way.

Getting to the three teams involved here. Charania explained their reasoning for the trade.

“Cavs turn Hunter’s slot into backcourt depth and create $50 million in salary and tax savings this season. Kings receive an established 3-and-D wing under contract through 2027 at age of 28 and roster flexibility, including converting two-way Dylan Cardwell to a standard deal.”

This is a great trade for the Cavaliers. Ellis was a man in demand, and they managed to get him without giving up a first-round pick, which the Kings had desired. He is the kind of 3-and-D guard that the Cavaliers, or any other team for that matter, could really use.

Ellis is averaging 5.6 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game in 2025-26. The 26-year-old’s numbers look underwhelming, but expect them to go up following this trade.

The Cavaliers are also getting Dennis Schroder here to add more depth in that backcourt. Darius Garland has only played 26 games this season, and they could certainly use more bodies.

Schroder is averaging 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game in 2025-26. The German hasn’t had the best of seasons, but is a solid backup option.

As for the Kings, they’ll be hoping to get the best out of Hunter. The 28-year-old is averaging 14.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game in 2025-26.

Hunter had finished fourth in SMOY voting last season, but hasn’t been able to build on that campaign this time around. A bigger role with the Kings might help him get back to his best.

Lastly, we get to the Bulls, who just took on Dario Saric’s salary to facilitate this trade. They get two second-round picks for it, so this was a pretty good deal for them. According to Bulls insider K.C. Johnson, Saric is an expiring deal that will go into a trade exception the Bulls have, so they might not be done making moves.

