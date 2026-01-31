Mavericks Suffer 107-111 Loss To Rockets Despite Cooper Flagg’s 34 Points; 5 Key Takeaways

The Dallas Mavericks fought hard to come back against the Houston Rockets, mainly due to another impressive performance from Rookie of the Year favorite Cooper Flagg.

Eddie Bitar
5 Min Read
Jan 31, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Jan 31, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Mavericks got a breakout night from Cooper Flagg. They got efficient scoring from their starting center. They even shot the ball well from deep. And somehow, it still ended in a loss.

Contents

Dallas fell 111-107 to the Rockets in a game that felt winnable deep into the fourth quarter, but the small details kept tilting Houston’s way. Extra possessions, cleaner execution, and just a bit more late-game composure outweighed Flagg’s electric 34-point, 12-rebound performance, leaving the Mavs to sort through a frustrating one that slipped away more than it was taken.

 

1. Cooper Flagg Did Everything He Could

Scoring 34 points on 13-of-25 shooting, while also contributing 12 rebounds and 5 assists in 39 minutes, Flagg was clearly the center of attention on the offense. He attacked mismashes, got in the fast break, and was fouled 10 times, converting 7 of his free throws. Dallas required all of that production to remain in the game.

What made it more impressive was the efficiency under pressure. Flagg shot 52.0% from the floor and didn’t rely on the three-ball to build his night, going just 1-of-4 from deep. Most of his damage came inside the arc and at the rim, where Houston struggled to contain his length and body control. The problem? He didn’t get enough help when the game tightened late.

 

2. Second-Chance Points Sank Dallas

The biggest statistical gap came on the glass. Houston pulled down 18 offensive rebounds compared to Dallas’ 11, and those extra chances added up in a four-point game. Alperen Sengun alone grabbed 6 offensive boards on his way to 14 rebounds, and Amen Thompson added 5 more second-chance opportunities.

Those extended possessions helped Houston overcome a 41.7% shooting night from the field. The Rockets took 108 shots to Dallas’ 92, a massive difference that erased the Mavericks’ efficiency edge. Even when Dallas forced a miss, they often couldn’t finish the stop, and that slowly wore down the defense.

 

3. Ball Movement Told the Story

Houston’s offense wasn’t just about volume – it was about flow. The Rockets piled up 33 assists on 45 made field goals, consistently creating open looks off penetration and interior touches. Amen Thompson steered the ship with 21 points and 9 assists, while Kevin Durant added 8 assists to go with his 13 points.

Dallas, on the other hand, managed just 19 assists as a team. Flagg had 5, Caleb Martin chipped in 5 off the bench, but too many possessions stalled into late-clock isolations. When the Mavs needed a clean look in crunch time, the offense often felt one pass short of something better.

 

4. Free Throws and Missed Opportunities

In a game decided by four points, the Dallas Mavericks fell short on the free-throw line, shooting 15-of-26 (57.7%), leaving 11 points on the board. Naji Marshall made just 2-of-6 free throws, and Flagg, despite a strong night, missed three. Dallas lost on free throws.

Houston wasn’t perfect either, but 73.3% (11-of-15) free throws was consistent enough not to hurt them. Missing free throws changed the last few minutes of the game. Dallas had to shoot threes to catch up. They lost control of the game, and Houston was able to stay just far enough ahead.

 

5. Strong Individual Nights, Not Enough Collective Impact

Daniel Gafford contested the interior for Dallas, scoring 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and 11 rebounds with 5 offensive rebounds. Max Christie scored 11 points, going 3-of-4 from three, and Brandon Williams was a bench spark, scoring 13 points in 9 minutes on 5-of-7 shooting.

Still, the Gafford supporting cast had quite a few issues. P.J. Washington had 9 points and 3 turnovers, Naji Marshall was 3-of-11 from the field, and Klay Thompson was 3-of-9. Dallas shot decent for them, 43.5% from three (10-of-23), but couldn’t control the game with enough defensive stops. Dallas was always playing from behind in a game that Houston led for 86% of the night, and ultimately ran out of time.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByEddie Bitar
Eddie Bitar is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article Denver, Colorado, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) reacts after a basket in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images Lakers Miss Out On Two Targets With Cavaliers, Kings, And Bulls Set To Finalize 3-Team Trade
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like