Lakers Insider Names Realistic And Unrealistic Trade Targets Ahead Of Deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to a host of players lately, and insider Jovan Buha has now chimed in on who is a realistic target and who isn’t on YouTube. The Los Angeles Times’ Broderick Turner revealed six players the Lakers are interested in, and Buha thinks quite a few of them are unrealistic targets.

“Trey Murphy is not happening,” Buha said. “He’s too good. The Lakers don’t have enough unless they’re putting Austin [Reaves] on the table, which they’re not, and I just don’t see happening. Herb Jones, I think, should be available for a first-round pick if the Lakers are putting that on the table, but it seems like New Orleans is overvaluing him to a degree.”

Turner had also stated that the New Orleans Pelicans‘ asking price for Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones is too high for the Lakers. They only have one tradeable first-round pick, and the Pelicans want more.

“Naji Marshall, I find interesting,” Buha stated, “I think it just depends on what you’re giving up. But then, from the Dallas perspective, do you want to trade with the Lakers, and do you want to not get the most value possible? Even a fair trade with the Lakers, with their fans and how they’re going to feel about that, could be a PR disaster again.”

This same point was brought up when the Lakers were linked to Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford. Would they really want to make a deal, considering how the fanbase is still up in arms about the Luka Doncic trade? If the offer on the table blows away the Mavericks, then perhaps they’ll do it, but the Lakers don’t have too much of value to offer apart from that draft pick.

“Donte DiVincenzo, I do not see happening,” Buha said. “I don’t see Minnesota and the Lakers trading together.”

The Lakers’ acquiring Donte DiVincenzo from the Minnesota Timberwolves always seemed unlikely. The Timberwolves would have no interest in strengthening another playoff team in the West, and they don’t have too many good options at the guard spots anyway.

“Keon Ellis and DeAndre Hunter, though, these are two guys that I think are much more realistic,” Buha stated. “Keon, it really comes down to the price and if Sacramento is going to hold strong in terms of demanding a first-round pick for him. If they lower that price, I think that the Lakers can certainly get in the mix.

“If it’s Gabe [Vincent] and Maxi [Kleber] and a second, sure [for Hunter],” Buha continued. “If it’s Gabe, Maxi, and Dalton [Knecht], and a second, sure. But if it’s Rui [Hachimura] or if it’s a first, I’m not really interested in getting DeAndre Hunter.”

The issue when it comes to Keon Ellis is that a lot of teams are said to be interested. Someone might get desperate enough to give up that first-round draft pick to the Sacramento Kings. On the other hand, if the asking price comes down, then there will be even more competition.

Ellis is averaging just 5.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game in 2025-26, but is a fine 3-and-D guard. There aren’t too many of those around in the NBA.

Lastly, we get to De’Andre Hunter. It was unclear previously whether Hunter was available, but NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers are engaged in conversations with teams over the forward, who is averaging 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game in 2025-26. He is a solid player to have, but as Buha mentioned, you don’t want to give up too much for Hunter.

It will be interesting to see if the Lakers get either of these two before the deadline. As we inch closer to it, the likelihood of them making no moves grows, too.