Wolves’ Potential Trade Offer For Giannis Antetokounmpo Includes A Star And Elite Two-Way Wing

With the Wolves being listed as one of Giannis Antetokounmpo's preferred landing spots, an insider revealed what their potential offer could include.

Siddhant Gupta
5 Min Read
Feb 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates his shot during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s future with the Milwaukee Bucks leading up to the trade deadline has been the hot topic going around the league lately. As the superstar garners interest from several teams, reports suggest that the Minnesota Timberwolves may emerge as a potential landing spot.

Minnesota is expected to be aggressive in its pursuit of acquiring the Bucks’ forward. But when factoring in the reports about the Wolves being a preferred landing spot for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Minnesota’s odds of pairing Anthony Edwards with another superstar improve.

On this note, NBA insider Jake Weinbach revealed what the Wolves’ potential trade proposal for Giannis Antetokounmpo could be on X:

“Minnesota lacks draft capital, but they would likely build an offer around Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels, and prospects such as Rob Dillingham, Joan Beringer, and Terrence Shannon Jr.”

Although this trade would require Minnesota to part with two core pieces in Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels, given what they receive in return, they may see the value in making this trade.

For the Wolves, acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo could mark the turning point in the season.

Currently placed fifth in the West with a 30-19 record, Minnesota has clawed its way back into playoff contention. Now, on the verge of asserting itself as a contender, acquiring a superstar like Antetokounmpo would undoubtedly catapult the team to new heights.

However, making a deal simply because it aligns with the Greek forward’s interests isn’t likely. Considering that the Bucks have placed a steep asking price on Antetokounmpo, the Wolves, like other teams around the league, may face some obstacles in formulating a convincing offer.

 

Is The Wolves’ Offer For Giannis Antetokounmpo Enough?

Absorbing Giannis Antetokounmpo’s $54.1 million cap hit would be virtually impossible without parting with some star players. Since trading Anthony Edwards is off the table, and Rudy Gobert doesn’t have enough trade value, Randle is the only remaining option.

The Wolves may view this favorably since Antetokounmpo could be viewed as an upgrade over Randle.

The Bucks’ superstar is averaging 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game this year. While Randle has also been solid this season, with averages of 22.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, it is abundantly clear that he isn’t as impactful as Antetokounmpo.

Although the Bucks would view Randle’s addition as a downgrade, for obvious reasons, the addition of Jaden McDaniels in the proposal could move the needle for Milwaukee.

Jaden McDaniels is widely considered an elite two-way wing. While capable of utilizing his physical tools and athleticism to assert himself as a defensive stopper, McDaniels has also developed his offensive skill set, establishing himself as a solid scoring option.

This season, McDaniels is averaging 14.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field and 44.0% from three-point range. At 25, the forward is a gifted player with tremendous developmental potential, and the Bucks could be greatly satisfied with his addition.

Apart from these two, the Bucks may not see as much value in the remaining players, who are essentially filler pieces presented as young talent.

While Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. possess some scoring upside, and Joan Beringer positions himself as a solid defensive presence, neither has earned consistent minutes in the rotation.

While a rebuilding team such as Milwaukee (in this scenario) may still see value in adding such players, given that Minnesota lacks the draft capital to sweeten the deal, the Bucks may not be as inclined to engage in further negotiations.

When also considering that both Randle and McDaniels are already locked in on long-term deals, the Bucks may not see much merit in restricting their salary cap flexibility.

Realistically, the Wolves’ chances of landing Giannis Antetokounmpo aren’t the best. With teams like the Miami Heat, the New York Knicks, and the Golden State Warriors presenting more convincing offers, the Bucks enjoy the freedom to maximize their returns now or wait until the offseason to entertain better deals.

Siddhant Gupta
