Luka Doncic Exposed Lakers Assistant Coach Daughter’s Secret Instagram Account

Luka Doncic accidentally exposed one of the funniest secrets inside the Los Angeles Lakers organization after revealing that Lakers assistant coach Scott Brooks had become the star of a hidden Instagram account run by his own daughter.

The story quickly went viral across NBA circles because of how random and hilarious the entire situation turned out to be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @coachscottbrooks

According to the story shared around the Lakers organization, Brooks’ daughter secretly created an Instagram account dedicated entirely to posting videos and moments involving her father. The account quietly uploaded clips of Brooks around the team while she waited to see how long it would take for him to eventually discover it himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @coachscottbrooks

The plan failed because Luka Doncic found the page first.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @coachscottbrooks

Instead of staying quiet, Luka immediately texted Brooks and exposed the entire operation, completely ruining the surprise in the funniest way possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @coachscottbrooks

The moment perfectly captures the growing relationship between Doncic and the Lakers’ coaching staff since his arrival in Los Angeles.

Brooks has become one of Luka’s closest connections within the organization. During the 2025 All-Star break, the two reportedly spent every day together in Cabo working on conditioning, recovery, and basketball drills as Luka continued adjusting to the Lakers’ system.

Their partnership became a major talking point internally because of Doncic’s commitment to improving physically and building chemistry with the coaching staff.

Now the relationship has produced one of the funniest off-court moments of the Lakers’ season.

The timing also comes during a massive offseason for the franchise. The Lakers are fully shifting toward building around Luka Doncic after their second-round playoff sweep against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Injuries late in the season prevented Luka from returning during the playoff run, even though there was early optimism he could come back during the series against Oklahoma City.

Doncic later admitted the injury was far more serious than initially reported, ending his season early.

Before getting hurt, Luka was spectacular for Los Angeles. He averaged 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists while shooting 47.6% from the field and 36.6% from three-point range. Even playing alongside LeBron James and Austin Reaves, Doncic immediately became the offensive engine of the team.

Now the Lakers’ front office faces enormous questions entering the summer.

There are ongoing extension talks involving Reaves. The organization is also searching for athletic wings and lob threat centers to maximize Luka’s strengths. Rumors involving Giannis Antetokounmpo continue surfacing as well.

Then there is the biggest question of all. What happens with LeBron James?

James admitted after the playoff elimination that he still does not know whether he will continue playing after completing a historic 23rd NBA season.

Meanwhile, Lakers head coach JJ Redick recently praised Luka for taking a major step forward as a leader inside the locker room. That leadership apparently now extends beyond basketball.

Because while the Lakers are trying to build a championship roster around Doncic, Luka is also apparently exposing secret Instagram accounts run by assistant coaches’ daughters along the way.