Miami Heat’s Backup Trade Scenario For Lauri Markkanen If Giannis Antetokounmpo Pursuit Fails

The Miami Heat are heading into a very important offseason after ending the 2025-26 NBA season without making it into the Playoffs. The Heat have been postseason regulars throughout the 2020s, but the absence of a true star leading their franchise last season played out with a No. 10 seed finish in the East and their first-ever Play-In Tournament elimination.

The Heat have been rumored to be involved in potential trades for almost every star player that’s been traded over the last three seasons, including the likes of Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard, and Kevin Durant, with Giannis Antetokounmpo now becoming the latest star name the franchise has set its eyes on.

Given the Heat have a poor record at converting their interest in star players into acquisitions, there’s still a chance they fail in acquiring Antetokounmpo amid robust interest from around the market. Miami could offer a blockbuster package to the Milwaukee Bucks, so expectations will be high until the Antetokounmpo saga ends, with the Bucks reportedly listening to trade offers.

If the Heat’s pursuit of Antetokounmpo fails, they still need to make a splash in the trade market to return to contention. Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen might be the perfect target to complete their star frontcourt this summer.

Miami Heat Receive: Lauri Markkanen

Utah Jazz Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Kel’el Ware, Nikola Jovic, 2029 First-Round Pick (MIA), 2031 First-Round Pick (MIA)

Let’s analyze this potential trade scenario and why it’s in the interest of both teams to make this happen before the 2026 NBA Draft on June 23.

The Heat Get The Offensive Powerhouse They Needed

The Heat lost their star perimeter scoring option in Jimmy Butler in February 2025 after Butler forced his way to the Golden State Warriors. Miami accepted a role-player package in return for Butler and never addressed his notable absence by hoping Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo could graduate from secondary options into primary options. While Herro and Adebayo are both 20-point scorers, it’s hard to have a competitive NBA team when an entire offense is hanging on their production.

Markkanen ($46,113,154) averaged 26.7 points and 6.9 rebounds last season with the Jazz. His performances in Utah have previously earned him an NBA All-Star nod despite the Jazz intentionally tanking in these seasons. Markkanen is getting his numbers on strong efficiency and primarily within three quarters due to the Jazz’s rotations over this time, trying to maximize what they get from tanking. Markkanen is a star waiting for an opportunity, something the Heat can provide for him as the No. 1 option.

Markkanen is a three-level scorer who can be the best off-ball star the Heat could add. The team can continue relying on Herro as their point guard and Adebayo as a high-usage center, with Markkanen built to fill out the gaps remaining in the offense. He’d likely become their No. 1 scoring option and help Herro and Adebayo return to being more effective than voluminous, as Markkanen is a complementary co-star who could let them shine as well.

The Jazz Open Up Space For A Potential New Franchise Face

The Jazz will not be tanking next season, as their acquisition of Jaren Jackson Jr. in February 2026 made it clear. However, their current frontcourt with Markkanen, Jackson Jr., and Walker Kessler seems a little too slow for the modern NBA. Markkanen has played as a small forward before, but has always been most effective as a power forward, so instead of forcing him to play out of position, the Jazz can open that spot up for a new face to lead the franchise.

The Jazz are heavily linked with a potential trade to the No. 1 draft pick to ensure AJ Dybantsa joins the franchise. His arrival would mean that the team has a small forward of the future to play alongside Jackson Jr. and Kessler, making Markkanen a luxury instead of a necessity. Even if they fail to land Dybantsa, Markkanen’s absence could allow Ace Bailey to become a starter and develop his skills. Either way, one of Dybantsa or Bailey can step into the role and start establishing themselves as franchise cornerstones.

Andrew Wiggins ($30,169,644) would be a strong veteran forward addition to the Jazz’s rotation, likely on an expiring contract after he accepts his player option for next season. Wiggins averaged 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists last season and would be a great addition to help the Jazz return to the Playoffs.

Nikola Jovic ($16,200,000) is a 22-year-old forward who fell out of Erik Spoelstra’s rotation last season after averaging 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. It was a tough year, but he’s still a high-potential young prospect. Kel’el Ware ($4,654,920) also had troubles under coach Spoelstra, joining Utah as a high-potential big man and a potential two-way replacement for the defense-oriented Kessler within a few seasons. Ware averaged 11.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks last season.

Final Thoughts

The Heat can build a talented starting five with Herro, Norman Powell, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Markkanen, and Adebayo, with strong rotational pieces such as Davion Mitchell and Pelle Larrson remaining on the squad, requiring the Heat to hit on rotational offseason signings such as a backup center and forward.

It makes their chances of becoming a contender in the East much better without a very adverse cost on their future assets. Markkanen might not be as good as Antetokounmpo, but he’s a more versatile scorer, is three years younger, and will cost significantly fewer future assets for the Heat to acquire.

The Jazz relied on Markkanen as a tank commander for three seasons, but it’s easy to see how he’s looking out-of-place on the Jazz. Jackson Jr. and Kessler are a strong forward-center pairing, with Jackson Jr. adding the offense Kessler lacks and Kessler adding the rebounding that Jackson Jr. lacks. Markkanen is a high-end offensive option, but would be a struggle to fit in as a small forward next to them. That role is better suited for Dybantsa, if they can draft him. If not, it still makes more sense to promote Bailey than to continue with Markkanen.

Adding a player like Antetokounmpo might drain the Heat’s assets far more than this deal for Markkanen, so it’s something the franchise has to consider if they can’t land their dream Greek target.