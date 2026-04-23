Jabari Smith Jr. Pushes Kevin Durant To Play Like Himself Instead Of Blaming Lakers’ Double Teams

Jabari Smith Jr. pushes Kevin Durant to play like his prime self and not get intimidated by double teams from the Lakers in the Rockets' first-round playoff series.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Jan 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) celebrates forward Kevin Durant (7) three point winning basket against the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) celebrates forward Kevin Durant (7) three point winning basket against the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Rockets are clearly distraught after a heartbreaking 0-2 start to their first-round series against the Lakers, a matchup they were clear favorites to win initially, with Los Angeles without two of their best players. But somehow, the Lakers have managed to contain Kevin Durant and the Rockets’ offense with a simple defensive approach: let anyone, except Kevin Durant, burn them.

The consistent double-teams on Durant at any point on the floor after he crossed the halfway line reflected that the Lakers were okay with letting anyone other than the 37-year-old veteran get wide-open looks as a result of blitzing him. And the Rockets’ inability to deal with the double teams and maximize on the open man has become the biggest red flag in their offensive approach.

However, Jabari Smith Jr. does not seem to think that is their biggest Achilles heel. The 22-year-old forward spoke to the media after practice today and addressed the veteran star’s need to be more aggressive.

“Yeah, it makes it difficult, but at the end of the day, they’re trying to stop him, and the other guys have to be aggressive. We’ve got to be aggressive out of it,” said Smith Jr. while emphasizing the importance of Durant’s teammates needing to help him better.

“We’ve got to make the right reads out of it, make the right decisions, and it’s on him to find ways to get himself involved and get to his spots without the double team.”

“Just cuz he’s getting double-teamed, we still need him to be KD. So there are still ways around it, and we got some fixes to it, and we’re going to be better in the next two games,” concluded Smith Jr.

While most might think that this is a shot from Durant’s teammate at him, it is actually not the case. Durant was getting double-teamed right from the tipoff of Game 2, and yet he started the game 4-4 from the field and scored 20 of his 23 points in Game 2 during the first half itself.

But in the second half, he only had five shot attempts, just one in the entire third quarter, in which he played 10 minutes. It’s not like the Lakers’ defensive plans changed drastically in the second half.

Following a regular season loss to the Lakers, Durant had said that while he brings the ball up the floor to run a potential pick-and-roll, his ball-handling might be the key reason why the Rockets’ offense became stagnant.

He himself admitted that he needed to trust his teammates to bring the ball up the floor while he spaces the floor and gets to his spots for catch-and-shoot looks.

But he repeated the same mistake that he made in the regular season in the second half as well and ended up recording a career-high in turnovers committed in a postseason game (nine).

Therefore, before anyone calls out Jabari Smith Jr. for his lack of effort on defense or any other flaws he may have in his own game, let’s not completely ignore the substance of what he’s trying to say.

Durant needs to have an aggressive outburst in Game 3 for the Rockets to have any hopes of bouncing back in this series. A Game 3 loss would certainly end their hopes for this season.

Unfortunately for them, Kevin Durant has been listed as questionable for the next game due to a left ankle sprain, and not the knee injury that he was previously recovering from. Moreover, Austin Reaves has been upgraded to questionable for Game 3 after being expected to miss the entire first round.

Hence, things are only looking down for the Rockets at this point. Assuming Durant doesn’t play, only a miracle performance from their promising young players can save them now.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Mar 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) moves the ball against the New York Knicks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Lakers vs. Rockets Game 3 Injury Report: Austin Reaves Upgraded In Major Development
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